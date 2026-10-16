Lawyer and digital influencer Gabriela Prioli recorded sponsored defense videos for Banco Master under a 12-month contract, following scripts submitted to the institution’s owner, Daniel Vorcaro, as detailed in communications reviewed by Estadão.

The Bottom Line

Contractual Structure: Internal messages confirm a 12-month binding agreement between Prioli and the financial institution, contradicting public disclaimers regarding commercial independence.

Internal messages confirm a 12-month binding agreement between Prioli and the financial institution, contradicting public disclaimers regarding commercial independence. Executive Oversight: Bank leadership directly reviewed, edited, and approved digital video scripts prior to publication across social media channels.

Bank leadership directly reviewed, edited, and approved digital video scripts prior to publication across social media channels. Broader Media Strategy: Internal records recovered from executive devices show the bank deployed a network of approximately 15 digital influencers to manage public relations and counter negative financial reporting.

Uncovering the 12-Month Digital Strategy

The operational mechanics of the public relations campaign emerged from text messages extracted from the mobile phone of Daniel Vorcaro. Segundo registros compilados, Ana Matos, que atuou como superintendente de Comunicação e Marketing do Banco Master, confirmou a execução do contrato com Prioli. In the correspondence, Matos detailed that the influencer operated within a broader roster of roughly 15 digital commentators spanning political spectrums, financed by the institution to defend its commercial interests against critical financial journalism.

Vorcaro editava roteiros de vídeos de Gabriela Prioli sobre Banco Master https://t.co/8Vx7KREwpH — https://x.com/revistaoeste/status/2111181278938571170

Internal dialogue demonstrates that executive involvement extended beyond mere financial compensation into direct editorial control. On April 5, 2025, Vorcaro transmitted text suggestions intended for the influencer’s scripts after reviewing a personal social media post concerning social exclusion. “I think in the text she has to cite me and the attacks to explain the fake news,” Vorcaro wrote to his marketing director. Subsequent messages show Matos confirming that the influencer had integrated the requested framing into her published commentary. Additional coverage by UOL Notícias outlined similar editorial interventions by bank leadership across other major media platforms during the same period.

Contradictory Public Disclaimers and Denials

The documented involvement of bank executives contrasts directly with public statements issued by the influencer. When addressing the public via her Instagram account, Prioli rejected any commercial connection to the institution or its leadership. “I have never made any meeting with any person from Banco Master, whether Daniel Vorcaro, or any person representing Daniel Vorcaro; neither personally, nor by call, nor by videoconference, nor by message,” Prioli stated in an official video release. She further challenged the existence of the 12-month agreement, asking, “Where is this 12-month contract? Where are these payments?”

Photo: UOL Notícias

Complementary reporting by Metrópoles highlighted the extensive financial deployment utilized by bank executives to manage public perception, noting significant disbursements aimed at shaping media coverage during ongoing corporate consolidation talks. Despite these disclosures, legal representatives for the influencer maintained that all professional revenue remains fully documented via fiscal invoices issued strictly outside the institution’s corporate network.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Corporate Trajectory

The revelations surrounding digital media management unfold against a backdrop of severe corporate and regulatory pressure on the financial institution. In late March 2025, public announcements revealed negotiations concerning a potential acquisition of Banco Master by the state-controlled Banco de Brasília (BRB). Financial analysts noted that the proposed transaction raised questions regarding the stability of the mid-sized institution, which faced mounting market skepticism over asset valuations and liquidity metrics.

Photo: Brasil de Fato

As regulatory bodies evaluated the consolidation terms, internal communications show executives utilizing digital assets to reassure retail investors regarding fixed-income products. In April 2025, records indicate Vorcaro instructed the marketing team to deploy commentary emphasizing that certificates of deposit issued by the bank remained secure due to protection from the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC). Subsequent enforcement actions culminated in the initial detention of Daniel Vorcaro in November 2025, halting ongoing corporate maneuvers and prompting comprehensive investigations into the institution’s public relations expenditures.

Date Event / Milestone Primary Source March 28, 2025 Announcement of negotiations for BRB to acquire Banco Master. Estadão April 6, 2025 Executive text messages confirm contractual arrangement with digital influencers. Estadão August 8, 2024 Crisis management discussions regarding media publication schedules. Metrópoles November 2025 Initial detention of Daniel Vorcaro amid regulatory investigations. Estadão

Unresolved Legal and Financial Liabilities

The disclosure of direct editorial intervention in sponsored commentary leaves significant questions regarding corporate governance standards within mid-tier banking entities operating in domestic markets. While internal records outline the systematic deployment of paid influencers to counter investigative reporting, regulatory authorities continue to assess the full extent of the financial transactions underpinning the PR campaign. The absence of official registry filings confirming direct commercial ties between the primary financial entities and certain public figures remains a central point of contention as judicial inquiries proceed.