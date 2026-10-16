Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has revealed that missing out on Champions League qualification during the 2015/16 Premier League season was the catalyst for his dismissal, a grievance recently brought back into sharp focus by Manchester City’s financial breaches. Now Sports reported that the fallout from City’s historical rule violations has exposed how rival clubs suffered during an era of unfair sporting competition.

The 2016 Margin That Cost Old Trafford Its Elite Status

In May 2016, Manchester United and Manchester City completed their 38-game league campaigns level on 66 points. But the fine margins of goal difference proved fatal to United’s top-four aspirations. City secured the fourth and final Champions League spot courtesy of a superior goal difference, leaving their cross-town rivals to drop into the Europa League. That single numerical deficit altered the financial and operational trajectory of both clubs.

Days after securing a victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final, Van Gaal was relieved of his duties. Speaking on the matter via email and cited by Now Sports, the Dutch tactician did not mince words regarding that fateful campaign. “I think that thing has a big chance of having caused me to be sacked by Manchester United, and is the source of all consequences and misery,” Van Gaal stated. Despite lifting silverware at Wembley, the dismissal arrived within 24 hours of the final whistle, sealing what he has frequently called the lowest point of his managerial career.

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A Decade of Financial Violations and Collateral Damage

The independent regulatory commission ruling found Manchester City guilty of over 100 breaches of financial regulations spanning from 2009 to 2018. That adjudication validates what rival figures suspected during the peak of the decade: the domestic playing field was fundamentally compromised. Across the two league encounters that particular season, United took four points off City—drawing 0:0 at Old Trafford before Marcus Rashford struck the winner at the Etihad Stadium. Yet, despite holding their own in head-to-head fixtures, the aggregate 16-goal swing in overall goal difference ultimately condemned United to fifth place.

When questioned about what punishment City deserved, Van Gaal declined to prescribe a specific sanction, leaving the verdict entirely to the judicial panels. He acknowledged the grim reality of sporting history: “I cannot change history now—not even the English FA can.” Beyond Old Trafford, the shockwaves of City’s financial charges have reverberated across the Premier League ecosystem. Steven Gerrard remarked that Manchester City had effectively stolen memories from players and supporters alike during their era of dominance, demanding long-term sporting penalties rather than superficial rectifications.

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