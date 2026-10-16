Diego Forlán names 34 players for Uruguay U20 squad

Diego Forlán has named 34 players to train with Uruguay’s under-20 national team at the Complejo Celeste between October 19 and 21, 2026, with Peñarol leading all clubs by contributing six squad members.

The roster draws from 12 different clubs across the Uruguayan football structure. Traditional heavyweights Peñarol and Nacional combined account for 11 players in total.

Peñarol Leads Domestic Club Contributions

Peñarol anchors the list with six players selected for the three-day camp. Paulo da Costa, Facundo Álvez, Rodrigo Álvez, Valentín Rivera, Julio Daguer, and Brian Barboza carry the mantle for the carboneros.

Diego Forlán definió la lista de convocados para los los amistosos de la Fecha FIFA de setiembre-octubre 📋 pic.twitter.com/jCyIscLxT8 — https://x.com/Uruguay/status/2100317011213500707

Meanwhile, Nacional and Montevideo City Torque each placed five players in the squad. Nacional’s contingent features Santiago Ricca, Luciano González, Agustín dos Santos, Luciano Rodríguez, and Rodrigo Martínez. Montevideo City Torque is represented by Fernando Formoso, Valentino Wurth, Tomás Shaw, Facundo Martínez, and Benjamín García.

First-Division Experience and Clausura Scorer Included

Forlán has also incorporated several prospects who already hold regular minutes in Uruguay’s top flight. The selection features the inclusion of Nahuel López, the top scorer of the Torneo Clausura in the 2026 Uruguayan season.

López, known as “Magia,” has netted six goals across nine appearances for Progreso while on loan from Nacional. His recent form includes scoring against Peñarol in a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Centenario. Alongside López, players such as Francisco Sorondo, Lautaro Navarro, Alan Torterolo, and Yury Oyarzo bring valuable senior match experience into the under-20 environment.

Full Roster Breakdown Across Uruguayan Clubs

Club Number of Players Convoked Players Racing 2 Yury Oyarzo, Samuel Gallo Deportivo Maldonado 1 Felipe Ortíz Progreso 1 Nahuel López Wanderers 1 Agustín López Paysandú 1 Ezequiel Amaro

The sessions at the Complejo Celeste mark another step in shaping the roster ahead of continental competition. How will these young talents handle the jump from domestic league battles to international duty under a World Cup icon?

Photo: elpais.com.uy