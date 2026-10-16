Saudi Aramco Headquarters Damaged in Tuesday Attack

Saudi Aramco’s main corporate complex in Dhahran sustained heavy structural damage during an aerial strike late Tuesday, October 13, according to individuals familiar with the incident. The assault on the state-owned oil enterprise triggered a blaze that swept through multiple levels of the high-rise administrative block.

While the country’s energy ministry characterized the emergency as a minor fire with no reported casualties, internal accounts describe a more severe impact on the facility. The operational disruption unfolded against a backdrop of escalating hostilities between Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement and the Saudi kingdom.

The Operational Core of Global Energy

The targeted compound houses the core operational hub that coordinates the state firm’s extensive network of onshore and offshore extraction sites, refineries, shipping terminals, and thousands of miles of pipeline infrastructure. Despite the scale of the facility, day-to-day operations have persisted largely uninterrupted, though some personnel received instructions to work remotely, two of the insiders reported.

A satellite image taken on July 2, 2026, shows the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco in Dhahran before it was attacked on Tuesday night, October 13. Pleiades Neo © Airbus DS

Flames Reach Executive Suites

The blaze ignited on the ninth floor within the southern section of the main office tower, subsequently jumping between the sixth and tenth floors, two of the sources said. A fourth individual noted that select administrative responsibilities were temporarily rerouted to international branches as flames continued to lick the structure into the early hours of Wednesday.

The topmost levels of the building—including the executive office suite utilized by Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser—sustained severe structural destruction. Observers with direct knowledge of the interior noted that sections of the ceiling collapsed, while doors and window frames were blown outward by the force of the impact.

Official Stance Versus Internal Accounts

Saudi authorities maintained their official stance via a ministry statement released in the immediate aftermath, emphasizing that the incident was contained. Representatives for Aramco did not immediately provide a response to media inquiries regarding the extent of the structural impairment.

Cross-Border Hostilities and Assessment

The strike on the Dhahran facility arrives amid a sharp uptick in cross-border military engagements involving Houthi forces and regional coalition defenses. Strategic energy assets inside the kingdom have frequently found themselves in the crosshairs as regional conflict lines harden.

As recovery efforts get underway at the corporate site, engineering and administrative teams assess the full remediation required for the upper executive levels. Further updates regarding structural repairs and operational adjustments are expected as official damage assessments proceed.