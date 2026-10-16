Phil Scott Super PAC Pours Hundreds of Thousands Into Vermont Race

Big financial backing has landed in Vermont’s gubernatorial race as a conservative super PAC launched a major ad buy supporting Republican Governor Phil Scott, injecting hundreds of thousands of dollars into the contest weeks before Election Day. The financial maneuver highlights intensifying competition in a race where polling and fundraising figures suggest the five-term incumbent faces his toughest reelection challenge yet.

The independent-expenditure committee known as “A Stronger Vermont,” which is tied to the Republican Governors Association, poured more than $460,000 into the race during the first half of October, according to reports filed with the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office. Under campaign finance regulations, the super PAC cannot coordinate or donate directly to Scott’s campaign, but it faces no spending limits on ads supporting his candidacy.

The recent influx marks a notable escalation in outside spending for the state’s top office. The same super PAC previously spent $3 million to help elect Scott to his first term in 2016. Its current ad blitz represents its largest financial footprint in a Vermont election cycle since 2018.

Outside Money Triggers Campaign Finance Contrast

The late-race spending arrives amid an unusual fundraising landscape where Scott’s Democratic challenger, Amanda Janoo, has outpaced the governor in recent campaign donations. Janoo raised more money than Scott in September and maintained the advantage over the first half of October. Overall campaign finance filings show Scott has raised just shy of $590,000 for his reelection cycle, while Janoo has brought in about $890,000.

Heading into the final stretch, Janoo reported roughly $307,000 in cash on hand, compared to Scott’s $202,000. However, when factoring in the independent expenditures from A Stronger Vermont—boosted by a $400,000 contribution from the Republican Governors Association on Oct. 8—the total pro-Scott spending heavily outweighs pro-Janoo financial resources for the month.

Janoo has also begun deploying her campaign funds for media, reporting more than $200,000 spent on television and online advertisements in recent weeks. On the Democratic side, a separate super PAC named “Our Vermont” received $40,000 last month from the Democratic Governors Association, though Janoo’s campaign stated it did not want the national organization to spend money on its behalf. Our Vermont reported spending $121,000 since the start of October on consulting and surveys rather than direct ads.

Dueling Campaign Messaging and National Ties

The ads funded by A Stronger Vermont target Janoo’s policy platform, portraying her proposals as unrealistic and criticizing her political experience. One digital ad features an image appearing to show Janoo holding a glass of wine alongside text questioning her readiness for the governor’s office.

Janoo’s campaign condemned the super PAC’s intervention, characterizing the Republican Governors Association as a D.C.-based political group aligned with Trump. Montana Greg Gianforte, a close ally of Trump, currently chairs the RGA, which counts major figures such as Elon Musk and Miriam Adelson among its donors.

During a press conference, Scott distanced himself from the national political alignment, telling reporters, “I think Vermonters know me. I don’t know how I can separate myself any further from the president.” While stating he prefers to run his own campaign and do the best he can with his own message, Scott added that he did not object to the tone of the super PAC’s advertisement.

Scott’s campaign spokesperson, Emma Shouldice, noted that the governor has maintained consistent criticism of Trump and that outside spending would not influence his approach to the federal administration. Meanwhile, Democratic strategists argue that the sudden deployment of national Republican funds indicates genuine anxiety within the GOP regarding the incumbent’s electoral standing.

Down-Ballot Fundraising and the Final Stretch

Further down the state ballot, the race for lieutenant governor features a parallel fundraising dynamic. Republican candidate John Rodgers has continued to outraise Democratic challenger Molly Gray, bringing in $75,240 during the first half of October compared to Gray’s $41,290. Despite trailing in monthly intake, Gray commands a larger cash reserve entering the final weeks, holding $122,700 to Rodgers’ $49,780.

Photo: vermontpublic.org

Voters across Vermont will decide both contests when the general election concludes on Tuesday, Nov. 3.