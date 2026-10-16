Italy Revenue Agency extends substitute tax to mortgage-backed credit transfers

Italy’s Revenue Agency has extended the indirect substitute tax on medium-to-long-term bank financing to accessory agreements where borrowers transfer third-party mortgage-secured claims to lenders as collateral, italiaoggi.it reported. The ruling applies the favorable tax framework to these ancillary credit transfers provided they directly secure the main loan.

The Bottom Line

Tax Extension: The substitute tax under Presidential Decree no. 601/1973 now officially covers accessory credit transfers used as loan collateral.

The substitute tax under Presidential Decree no. 601/1973 now officially covers accessory credit transfers used as loan collateral. Required Formalities: Parties must explicitly exercise the tax-substitute option in writing within the primary financing contract.

Parties must explicitly exercise the tax-substitute option in writing within the primary financing contract. Legal Certainty: Public registry annotations under Article 2843 of the Civil Code benefit from the exemption, provided the collateral’s accessory nature is established.

The Mechanics of Response No. 182

The regulatory clarification originated from an inquiry submitted by a notary public overseeing a financing agreement between a joint-stock company and a banking institution. To secure loan repayment, the corporate borrower planned to assign a pre-existing claim pro solvendo to the bank. That specific claim was already backed by a voluntary mortgage recorded in public registers.

Execution of the transfer required an official annotation on the margin of the original mortgage registration under Article 2843 of the Italian Civil Code. This administrative step ensures the transfer of the security interest remains fully enforceable against third parties. The core legal ambiguity centered on whether this annotation qualified for the streamlined tax regime outlined in Articles 15 and following of Presidential Decree no. 601/1973.

That established regime allows parties to substitute standard stamp duties, registration taxes, and mortgage-cadastral fees with a single substitute tax. The Revenue Agency answered affirmatively in response no. 182, issued on October 16, 2026. The tax authority emphasized that the credit assignment directly serves to guarantee debt extinction for the borrowing company.

Regulatory Element Standard Regime Extended Substitute Regime (DPR 601/1973) Registration & Stamp Taxes Applicable per standard rates Exempt / Replaced by substitute tax Mortgage & Cadastral Fees Full proportional rates Included in the substitute tax framework Collateral Annotation (Art. 2843 c.c.) Subject to individual formal duties Absorbed when accessory to primary loan

Legal Prerequisites for the Substitute Tax Exemption

The tax administration’s favorable interpretation rests on the inherent accessory nature of a mortgage relative to the underlying debt. Under established civil law principles, transferring a secured credit automatically transfers the real security interest protecting it. However, unlocking the preferential tax treatment requires strict adherence to structural criteria.

The Revenue Agency specified that the credit assignment must not operate as an isolated, autonomous transaction. Instead, it must integrate seamlessly into the structural architecture of the primary financing arrangement as explicit security. This guarantee function must be transparently documented within the financing contract itself, whether the assignment occurs simultaneously with contract execution or takes place at a later date.

Furthermore, the contracting parties must exercise the written option for the substitute tax regime directly within the loan agreement. Objective and subjective conditions established under the broader DPR 601/1973 framework must also be fully satisfied to secure the exemption across all related formal steps.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.