French High School Students Join Yellow Vest Protests

As France braces for what organizers are framing as a “return of the Yellow Vests” this Saturday, October 17, high school students across the country face a stark choice. Amid viral social media calls for a broad convergence of students, farmers, firefighters, and teachers, the central question remains whether teenagers will turn out in significant numbers to sustain the momentum.

Will High School Students Answer the Call on October 17?

Student unions have made their stance unequivocal heading into the weekend. Ryad Rani of the Union syndicale lycéenne (USL), urged students this Tuesday to join forces with the Yellow Vests. The USL utilized Instagram to coordinate a meeting point for students at 14:00 on Saturday at Place de la République in Paris.

On the ground, enthusiasm varies from eager anticipation to deep apprehension. Outside the Condorcet high school in the 9th arrondissement of Paris, which remained blocked off on Friday, October 16, students confirmed they would participate. Eve, a student in première générale at the establishment, described the upcoming demonstration as a direct continuation of their ongoing movement, welcoming the alliance with farmers and Yellow Vests. Yassine, a fellow student in première générale at Condorcet who woke up at dawn on Friday to place trash cans in front of the school entrance, noted that his peers plan to attend.

What Are the Security Concerns Surrounding the Student Protests?

For many teenagers, Saturday marks their first major protest experience, breeding a mixture of excitement and fear regarding potential violence. Stella, a student in première générale at Condorcet, voiced concerns over police charges and the unpredictable nature of large-scale street confrontations. Alissa and Eve echoed similar worries, anticipating clashes between rioters and riot police (CRS).

These anxieties are grounded in previous unrest that has marked the student mobilization since it began on September 17. In Saint-Denis, Lila, a student in première générale at the Paul Éluard high school—recognized as a cradle of the student movement—pledged to continue protesting until demands are met, telling Le Figaro on Wednesday, October 14, that she intends to attend every scheduled demonstration.

How Are Authorities Preparing for the Nationwide Demonstrations?

While online rhetoric on platforms like TikTok frequently invokes revolutionary change, students hold varied expectations regarding the actual scale of Saturday’s turnout. Police sources cited by Le Figaro anticipate between 60,000 and 120,000 demonstrators nationwide, excluding Paris.

While regional figures for Île-de-France were pending, the Rhône prefecture reported barricades or small gatherings at nine educational sites, including five high schools and four universities.