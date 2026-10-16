Rams seek statement win against Cardinals at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams head into SoFi Stadium facing an unfamiliar October urgency, needing a statement win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday to steady a season that has slipped into a precarious position.

Sean McVay’s squad finds itself needing help just six weeks into the campaign, but an upcoming home matchup offers a timely opportunity to recalibrate. The team enters the contest dealing with notable personnel shuffles along the offensive line while leaning heavily on an offense directed by Matthew Stafford.

Managing the Trenches Without Alaric Jackson

The offensive line takes a hit with Alaric Jackson suspended for Sunday’s contest. David Quessenberry steps in at tackle, making his first start since 2023 in Minnesota.

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“I think he’s proven himself in this league,” Stafford said of Quessenberry. “He’s a guy that can step in and make plays and do what he’s supposed to do – a ton of trust in what he’s capable of.”

Rookie tackle Keagen Trost remains a question mark after injuring his hamstring early in the preseason opener at Kansas City. McVay addressed the rookie’s status this week.

“If he is feeling good, I expect him to be up for the game,” McVay said regarding the third-round selection.

Trost profiles more as a right tackle than left, but he could dress as a swing option against Arizona. NFL Pro notes that Arizona’s defensive unit has managed to pressure opposing passers on merely 30.3 percent of dropbacks across the current campaign, giving the Rams a welcome break as the second-weakest rate in the league. Arizona has particularly struggled on third downs, generating a league-low 21.7% pressure rate despite a healthy amount of blitzing.

Stafford’s Historic Pace and the Puka Nacua Workload

Stafford enters Sunday coming off his fourth straight game of at least 300 passing yards. That performance marks the longest single-season streak of his career, placing him within striking distance of Kurt Warner’s franchise record of six straight games set in 2000. Stafford is also within five passing touchdowns of Roman Gabriel’s franchise record (154).

Target volume remains a major storyline for the Rams’ aerial attack. Puka Nacua hauled in 24 targets on Monday against the Buffalo Bills, the most by any player in a game since 2009. The heavy workload required some immediate physical recovery.

“I’m not the biggest fan of ice. I do sauna and cold tub, but I think there was definitely maybe a little bit more ice this week for sure,” Nacua self-reported.

Nacua currently sits tied for seventh in the NFL with 31 receptions, an impressive feat considering he missed two full games.

Defensively, the Rams hope to build on a stretch that saw them hold the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills to a combined 2-for-19 on third down. Aaron Donald played a season-high 43 snaps against the Bills, narrowly missing what could have been his first sack due to a penalty.

“Watching the film, looking more like myself, feeling more like myself out there,” Donald said. “The game is starting to slow down. Feeling good.”

Arizona’s Heavy Personnel Challenge

The Rams defense faces a unique assignment against an Arizona offense that relies heavily on multi-tight end sets. TruMedia points out that the Cardinals utilized 13 personnel across 25 snaps during last Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions, establishing a new franchise benchmark for plays relying on three tight end formations.

Highlights: Rams Win Against Arizona Cardinals In Wild Card Matchup At SoFi Stadium

Trey McBride leads the NFL with 42 receptions, and he is the only player with at least seven grabs in all five games in 2026. While McBride scored against Detroit last week, teammate Teagan Quitoriano stepped up from the practice squad to catch both of his targets for touchdowns, resulting in the first time in Cardinals’ history that tight ends scored three times in a game.

Data from Next Gen Stats indicates that the offensive unit under Mike LaFleur has produced explosive plays on just 32 percent of its drives this year—the worst proportion in the league and the bottom mark for any team over the course of a season since 2017. Ranking as the third overall pick, rookie running back Jeremiyah Love registers a 3 percent explosive run frequency, which stands as the second-poorest among all eligible running backs this year.

The game kicks off at SoFi Stadium, where the Rams look to translate a favorable statistical matchup into the momentum required to turn their season around.