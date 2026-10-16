Crooked House Bill Backed by MPs Seeking Historic Pub Protections

The Heritage Public Houses Bill returned to the House of Commons on Friday, October 16, for its second reading, seeking to establish mandatory local authority registers and stricter planning controls for historic pubs across England.

The Bottom Line

Conservative MP Mike Wood introduced the private member’s bill to protect heritage pubs at least 150 years old or those recognized for special heritage value.

The legislation follows the August 2023 destruction of the Crooked House in Himley, which was destroyed by fire and demolished shortly after changing hands.

While backed by organizations like the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the proposals do not create a blanket requirement for pubs to stay open or prevent business closures altogether.

Parliamentary Push After the Himley Fire

The private member’s bill, sponsored by Conservative MP Mike Wood for Kingswinford and South Staffordshire, aims to close regulatory gaps that leave historic venues vulnerable. Introducing the legislation in the House of Commons, Wood stated, Nothing we do today can undo the heartbreak felt across my constituency and the wider region when the Crooked House fell, but by passing this Bill we can ensure that its enduring legacy is a legal shield that protects every beloved historic pub across England for generations to come, as reported.

The legislative effort stems directly from the fate of the Crooked House in Himley. Famed for its sloping floors caused by mining subsidence, the building was destroyed by fire in August 2023 and demolished soon after. Staffordshire Council subsequently ordered the pub to be rebuilt brick-by-brick, though that administrative decision remains under appeal by the site’s owners, ATE Farms Ltd. Meanwhile, a police investigation into the fire and demolition is ongoing, with a file submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, though no formal charges have been brought.

Photo: CLH News

Proposed Planning Controls and Community Rights

Under the framework of the proposed legislation, local authorities would be required to maintain registers identifying heritage pubs within their areas. Buildings nominated for official listing would gain immediate interim protection while authorities evaluate their status. Furthermore, communities would receive more time and stronger rights to purchase pubs if owners put them up for sale.

Industry stakeholders have mobilized in support of the measures. Ash Corbett-Collins, Chairman of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), stated, CAMRA and our 145,000 members are giving our full backing to this desperately needed Bill that will give better protections for pubs, which are a vital part of our heritage and of community life up and down the country, according to CLH News. Corbett-Collins added that public reaction to the destruction of the Himley landmark demonstrated the national value placed on unique historic pubs.

Proposal Feature Proposed Bill Provisions Heritage Identification Mandatory council registers for pubs 150+ years old or of special heritage value Planning Protection Immediate interim protection upon listing nomination Community Acquisition More time and stronger rights to buy

Scope Limitations

The text of the bill does not create a blanket requirement for heritage pubs to stay open, nor does it stop pubs closing altogether. Instead, the aim is to make sure a building’s historic importance is taken into account, including when planning applications are considered.

Wood warned Parliament against leaving the door wide open for the next historic pub to be bulldozed on a Sunday night, as reported. Proponents maintain that establishing a formal legal shield is essential to safeguarding pubs that hold a special place in the national story.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.