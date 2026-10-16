Sean “Diddy” Combs Transferred to Pennsylvania Prison Following Alleged Altercation and VIP Scandal

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been transferred from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania following reports of a privileged lifestyle behind bars, a prison fight, and an emergency medical trip, according to the Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

The Prison Transfer and Timeline

The New Facility: Combs, 56, is now housed at FCI Allenwood Low, a low-security federal correctional facility located south of Williamsport and approximately 155 miles west of New York City.

Combs, 56, is now housed at FCI Allenwood Low, a low-security federal correctional facility located south of Williamsport and approximately 155 miles west of New York City. Sentence Adjustments: Following disciplinary action that included losing 41 days of good-conduct credit, his anticipated release date has shifted to March 2, 2028, as confirmed to the Associated Press and Page Six. Page Six confirmed his prison release date — previously set for Jan. 21, 2028 — was pushed back to March 2, 2028.

Following disciplinary action that included losing 41 days of good-conduct credit, his anticipated release date has shifted to March 2, 2028, as confirmed to the Associated Press and Page Six. Page Six confirmed his prison release date — previously set for Jan. 21, 2028 — was pushed back to March 2, 2028. Legal Status: Combs continues to serve a four-year-and-two-month sentence handed down on July 2, 2025, following his conviction on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution-related encounters. The case featured harrowing testimony about violence and sex parties he called “freak-offs”.

The Controversy Behind the Fort Dix Transfer

The relocation follows a turbulent period for Combs at his previous New Jersey lockup. In September, NBC News reported that Combs was enjoying unauthorized privileges at FCI Fort Dix. According to that reporting, he allegedly smuggled in Hennessy cognac, relied on fellow inmates for cooking, cleaning, bed-making, and massages, and utilized a contraband cellphone to browse social media and view personal photographs. The news outlet also reported Combs had access to “some rich s–t,” including premium liquor, antidepressants and a cellphone. “This is not some normal s–t you see in jail,” the source divulged. “It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs was transferred weeks after NBC News reported he lived a “VIP lifestyle” at his former facility.Read more: https://t.co/Xh524xnhS8📷: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File pic.twitter.com/4qES3VR1jv — https://x.com/Forbes/status/2111140274223399391

In the wake of those disclosures, prison officials placed Combs in the Special Housing Unit (SHU)—the facility’s solitary confinement area reserved for disciplinary or security concerns—and conducted multiple raids that resulted in the confiscation of contraband phones from various inmates, as reported by TMZ.

Conflicting Accounts of the Prison Clash and Medical Emergency

The circumstances surrounding Combs’s temporary departure from Fort Dix for medical treatment have drawn conflicting explanations from different outlets and official sources. TMZ reported that Combs suffered a severe head injury during an altercation with Christopher “Dudus” Coke, an inmate serving a 23-year sentence since 2012. According to TMZ’s sources, the dispute arose because inmates blamed Combs’s treatment for triggering the strict prison raids that stripped away their own fringe benefits. Both men were subsequently placed in the SHU for two weeks of disciplinary punishment.

Photo: NBC News

However, Page Six offered a different account of the medical incident, citing an insider who claimed that Combs simply smacked his head on an upper bunk bed in the middle of the night. Regardless of the exact cause, TMZ and Page Six both noted that an ambulance transported Combs out of the prison around 1 a.m. on a Saturday for emergency treatment at an outside facility, where he was found conscious and speaking.

Photo: TMZ

The Bureau of Prisons pushed back on portions of the narrative, telling the Associated Press that TMZ’s report of a physical altercation was false. Meanwhile, representatives for Combs have maintained a cautious stance. Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for Combs, noted that placement decisions rest entirely with the Bureau of Prisons. “Sean remains focused on moving forward, and we hope that his time at the new facility will be productive and without unnecessary disruption,” Engelmayer told the Associated Press. A rep for the Grammy winner told us, We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, they continued, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.

Corroborating Prison Record Adjustments

Inmate Previous Release Date Updated Release Date Associated Factor Sean “Diddy” Combs January 21, 2028 March 2, 2028 Loss of 41 days of good-conduct credit following disciplinary reports. Christopher “Dudus” Coke January 29, 2028 January 28, 2029 Official BOP timeline adjustment.

As Combs settles into FCI Allenwood Low, his legal team awaits a ruling from the second US circuit court of appeals, which heard arguments in April regarding efforts to overturn his conviction and sentence. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Prisons continues to manage the fallout from the security sweeps that brought the inner workings of FCI Fort Dix into the national spotlight.