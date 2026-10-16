Home » World » Chinese Tourist Robbed of LV Bag and Passports at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore

An overseas vacation to Singapore turned into a chaotic struggle for a Chinese tourist known as Lao Hei Liveree, who was robbed at Gardens by the Bay on October 5, 2026. Singapore’s status as one of the world’s safest countries began to be questioned after the incident, which marked the traveler’s first time vacationing abroad.

The Supertree Groove Theft

Lao was enjoying the evening light and the famous Supertree Groove show alongside companions when the theft occurred. According to Gudangberita.co.id, the traveler placed a Louis Vuitton bag directly behind a seating area while deep in conversation. The momentary lapse in attention allowed an unknown perpetrator to snatch the luxury item. As Lao stated in a social media account post on Xiaohongshu: Saat itu saya meletakkan tas Louis Vuitton (LV) di belakang tempat duduk sambil berdiskusi dengan teman-teman, tanpa memperhatikan barang bawaan, describing how the conversation distracted attention from the belongings.

Inside the bag lay three passports, a Dior wallet, cash consisting of 200 Singapore dollars and 800 Chinese yuan, plus camera gear and wireless earphones. An attempt to track the electronics via smartphone failed immediately, prompting a frantic foot chase toward the park exits.

The Pursuit and Recovered Items

Sensing the thief could not have traveled far, Lao intercepted an individual near the exit paths. Lao initially approached a man by waving to ask for directions, but the individual immediately fled. As Bsinews.id reported, a sudden confrontation led Lao to snatch a paper bag from the suspect. The Louis Vuitton purse was recovered inside, but several valuables were missing.

Photo: bsinews.id

Missing items included a pocket camera, livestreaming equipment, and two of the three passports. Even socks stored inside the bag disappeared during the incident. Witnesses told the victim that a suspect had been seen sliding gear into socks. One passport was subsequently recovered underneath a park tree where the thief had apparently discarded it.

Ongoing Police Investigation

Detail Reported Fact Date of Incident October 5, 2026 Location Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Reported By detikTravel, Gudangberita.co.id, Bsinews.id Official Status Under active police investigation

Lao suspects that multiple individuals coordinated the theft, believing the person confronted near the exit served merely as a collector rather than the primary thief.

Photo: Gudangberita.co.id

Singapore Police Force authorities have formally confirmed that a report was lodged regarding the incident. Investigations remain active as officers work to trace the missing documents and identify those responsible.