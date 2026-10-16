Columbia University researchers find microplastics generate reactive radicals

When plastic fragments break down into microscopic particles in water, they undergo a chemical transformation that creates reactive radicals, challenging the long-held assumption that these materials are entirely inert.

For decades, plastics found widespread use in food packaging, water containers, and children’s toys due to the prevailing belief that the material remains chemically passive. However, researchers at Columbia University and the University of California, Berkeley, have discovered that as large plastic items fracture into micro- and nanoplastics, their surface-area-to-volume ratio increases dramatically. This physical shift exposes significantly more material to the surrounding environment and triggers distinct chemical reactions.

The Generation of Reactive Radicals in Water

As plastic breaks down into increasingly smaller fractions, the water surrounding these suspended particles shifts chemically. High-energy, reactive radicals emerge from these newly formed surfaces, pointing toward a previously unrecognized mechanism of biological damage.

“Naarmate plastic in steeds kleinere deeltjes uiteenvalt, neemt het oppervlak enorm toe. Het water waarin die deeltjes zweven zien we vervolgens veranderen. Er ontstaan hoogenergetische, reactieve radicalen die heel waarschijnlijk bijdragen aan de biologische schade die we bij dieren en mogelijk ook bij mensen waarnemen als gevolg van blootstelling aan microplastics.”

said Wei Min, a professor of chemistry and biomedical engineering at Columbia University. This finding reframes microplastics from passive debris into chemically active participants within aquatic environments. Because human blood consists largely of water, the research published in Nature suggests these particles could maintain their chemical activity inside the human circulatory system.

Decoding the Mechanisms of Cellular Damage

Earlier investigations led by Wei Min’s team revealed that a single liter of bottled water contains an average of roughly 240,000 detectable plastic particles, the vast majority existing as nanoplastics. Subsequent research has linked exposure to these particles with heart attacks, strokes, dementia, and brain tumors. Yet, the precise physiological pathway remained elusive under the assumption that the material was inert.

The latest findings provide a chemical explanation for these pathological outcomes. Co-author Naixin Qian noted that when microplastics interface with aqueous environments, such as bottled beverages or human biological fluids, they generate reactive oxygen species capable of degrading animal and human tissue.

Min emphasized that water acts as a critical reaction medium rather than a passive bystander. The escalating surface-area-to-volume ratio in fragmented plastics multiplies these active chemical zones.

Research Parameter Finding Primary Context Average Contamination ~240,000 particles per liter Tested bottled water samples Primary Particle Type Nanoplastics Ubiquitous food system presence Identified Reaction Reactive oxygen species generation Aqueous environments and blood

Looking ahead, researchers hope these insights will compel manufacturers to alter the foundational chemistry of widely used polymers. By modifying how plastics behave at the microscopic level, future industrial developments aim to suppress the toxic reactions these particles induce upon fragmentation.

References