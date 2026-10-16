Healthy School Nutrition Promotes Student Learning in Guanajuato

The Secretariat of Education of Guanajuato (SEG) recently concluded its 12th State Week of School Nutrition, a public health initiative held October 12–16, 2026. The program engaged hundreds of students and families across the state to integrate healthy eating habits with academic learning.

Carried out under the slogan “Innovar hoy para nutrir mañana: pequeñas acciones, grandes cambios para nuestra comunidad educativa”, the strategy mobilized students, teachers, and families in multiple municipalities as part of a policy promoted by Libia Dennise García Muñoz Ledo to foster healthy school environments and community participation.

Activities Across Guanajuato Municipalities

At the Rural López García Elementary School in the Arandas community of Irapuato, 395 students engaged in preparing nutritious dishes while applying mathematics, reading, and writing skills through practical learning exercises. Meanwhile, the Enrique C. Rébsamen preschool in Salvatierra hosted “El Mercadito”, allowing children to use buying and selling dynamics with mothers to learn about healthy foods and practice counting and coin usage.

Northern communities participated through the “Ruta Nutritiva: aprendo, elijo y me cuido” at the Veinte de Noviembre Primary School and Telesecundaria 406 in San Diego de la Unión, where nearly 200 community members joined sports, scientific, and artistic activities. In León, students at the Manuel Doblado Urban Elementary School No. 28 learned about the “Plato del Buen Comer”, prepared healthy lunchboxes, designed campaigns for simple water consumption, and joined the “Guardianes del Agua” challenge.

Core Goals and Future Outreach

Throughout the week-long initiative, the SEG encouraged practices such as consuming local and seasonal foods, selecting nutritious and accessible options, avoiding food waste, and conserving natural resources alongside responsible water use.

Despite the conclusion of this statewide mobilization, whether the SEG will establish permanent follow-up programs or expand these specific practical workshops to all remaining municipalities remains unknown.