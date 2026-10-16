Thousands of Students Protest Across Italy in ‘No Meloni Day’ Demonstrations

Tens of thousands of students flooded the streets across Italy on Friday for “No Meloni Day,” launching a nationwide revolt against government education policies, military spending, and a controversial decree targeting migrant students. While the demonstrations were largely peaceful, high-voltage clashes with law enforcement in major urban centers left multiple people injured and triggered a wave of arrests.

Mass Turnout and Marching Through Major Cities

Organizers put turnout at over 400,000 participants. Crowds swelled in Turin, Milan, Rome, Naples, and Cagliari.

In the capital, marchers surged from the Esquilino district toward the Ministry of Education in Viale Trastevere, burning American and Israeli flags along the way. Upon arrival, the mood turned volatile as protesters hurled firecrackers and smoke bombs at the ministry building, which was heavily guarded by police.

Clashes in Turin and Militant Tactics in Milan

Turin saw a striking intervention by educators, who formed a human chain between students and police to stave off direct confrontations. The buffer failed to hold. A masked contingent of demonstrators soon began pelting officers with stones and flares, prompting police to deploy light crowd-control charges.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of three minors on charges of aggravated resistance to a public official. More than 50 other individuals were identified for potential legal action.

Meanwhile, in Milan and Genoa, protesters brandished upside-down effigies of Giorgia Meloni and Giuseppe Valditara, pelting them with eggs.

Government Condemnation and Police Praise

Rome reacted swiftly to the unrest. Prime Minister Meloni denounced the tactics while criticizing opposition leaders for a muted response.

"I am always happy when there is mobilization," Meloni stated, drawing a sharp distinction over methods. "A different thing is violence, the paper bombs, the attacking of law enforcement.”

Matteo Piantedosi lauded police for handling the day with "firmness, professionalism, and balance, even in the face of unprovoked aggression and violence."

Giuseppe Valditara hardened the official stance even further, dismissing the scenes outside his ministry as "political hooliganism" rather than legitimate democratic dissent.

Permanent Mobilization Ahead

The unrest is far from over. A fresh wave of protests is already locked in for October 17, timed to coincide with a national strike called by the CGIL labor union.

Angela Verdecchia, a coordinator for the Student Network, made clear that Friday was only a starting point. The explicit goal, she said, is to build a "permanent mobilization" capable of sustaining long-term pressure on the government over education reform.