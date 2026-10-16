Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinians and Washington Post Journalist in West Bank

On Friday, October 16, 2026, a group of masked Israeli settlers armed with clubs attacked Palestinian farmers and an American journalist during the annual olive harvest in the West Bank village of Abu Falah, north of Ramallah, leaving multiple people injured and setting olive trees on fire. Approximately 80 masked settlers were involved in the initial charge, according to reports.

The Attack at Abu Falah and the Assault on Journalists

The violence erupted as Palestinian farmers gathered to pick fruit from their groves, an economic lifeline that faces mounting pressure across the occupied territory. As the masked settlers charged, some carrying slingshots, Palestinian farmers responded by throwing rocks. Israeli military jeeps quickly sped into the area, deploying tear gas into the fields while the confrontation continued.

Independent journalist Jasper Nathaniel recounted that additional settlers armed with machine guns arrived at the scene. The sound of live gunfire echoed across the fields, and a Reuters photographer documented at least one armed settler firing a weapon. Nathaniel noted that violence in the West Bank is at or near an all-time high, prompting everyone to run as the gunfire started.

During the chaos, Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine was knocked to the ground. Levine described being ambushed while clearly identifiable as a member of the press. “I got jumped,” Levine said, detailing how the attack lasted for roughly ten minutes. “I was on the ground and they were kicking me and I was trying to hold onto my camera and my bag. I had my helmet and flak jacket on which protected me.”

Nathaniel rushed to assist Levine, noting on X that he reached her only because young Palestinians provided cover with rocks against the armed settlers and soldiers. The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported treating two individuals beaten during the clashes: a 63-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man. Levine was subsequently rushed to the Ramallah Government Hospital, where photographs showed her hand and leg wrapped in bandages.

Official Responses and Conflicting Accounts

The Washington Post issued a strong statement condemning the assault. Executive editor Matt Murray expressed outrage over the unwarranted attack on a journalist doing her job and urged a thorough investigation and follow-through from authorities. A US State Department official condemned criminal violence by any party in the West Bank and stated that consular assistance had been offered to the newspaper.

Photo: BBC

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office in Israel stated that the facts surrounding the confrontation remained unclear and under investigation. In a post on X, the PMO offered a conditional condemnation of violence while questioning the narrative. The PMO cited reports indicating that approximately 200 Arabs and far-left activists confronted approximately 40 Israeli youths, with footage showing masked individuals on both sides hurling objects.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that personnel were dispatched following reports of a violent confrontation and acknowledged that a female journalist sustained injuries. The military stated that all circumstances surrounding the incident would be examined, adding that attempts to incite friction between populations undermine local security.

Broader Context of the West Bank Olive Harvest

The assault in Abu Falah reflects a wider pattern of escalating violence across the occupied territory. The United Nations reports that settler attacks on the olive harvest have killed one Palestinian and injured more than 120 others across the West Bank this year. The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) recently noted that settler violence has reached record levels, fueled by a proliferation of illegal outposts clustering close to Palestinian groves.

Israeli settlers beat Palestinians and a U.S. photojournalist in West Bank attacks

This expansion aligns with government policies promoting settlement growth. Amnesty International reported last month that Israel signed at least 15 land confiscation orders covering approximately 200 dunams of Palestinian land in Jenin to connect planned settlements.