China Restricts Exports of AI, Chips and Solar Technologies

China announced plans on Friday to restrict or ban exports of 40 key technologies spanning artificial intelligence, advanced chips, and solar power, marking a sharp escalation in the technological rivalry between Beijing and Western powers including the United States. The Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Science and Technology jointly published the draft proposal.

National Security Drivers and the AI Parameter Threshold

The Ministry of Commerce defended the proposed restrictions as a necessary safeguard for national security, aiming to prevent the misuse or abuse of sensitive systems while keeping artificial intelligence under firm human control. The draft catalogue targets 23 distinct AI technologies, ranging from advanced large models to autonomous agents designed for critical infrastructure and national defense.

Under the proposed framework, exports of core technologies tied to large models trained on sensitive national data would be strictly prohibited. Meanwhile, systems featuring parameter counts of 2 trillion or above—a primary metric reflecting learning capacity—face potential export curbs. Well-known models exceeding this structural threshold include Moonshot’s Kimi K3 and Alibaba’s Qwen 3.8-Max, though the draft itself stops short of naming specific commercial products.

This regulatory pivot coincides with ongoing diplomatic channels between Washington and Beijing. Both superpowers recently made headway in bilateral dialogues concerning AI safety, governance, and the establishment of a direct notification mechanism for national security incidents involving artificial intelligence.

Chip Design and Renewable Supply Chains in the Crosshairs

Beyond artificial intelligence, the joint ministerial document sweeps up critical hardware manufacturing processes. The proposed rules restrict several chip design technologies, including specific architectures tailored for AI processing and advanced memory chips.

The restrictions extend heavily into the renewable energy sector, targeting 12 distinct solar power technologies. Among them are core production processes for polysilicon, the foundational raw material underpinning the global solar supply chain. Additionally, the draft targets five biomedicine technologies, focusing closely on innovations within cell and gene therapy.

Technology Sector Restricted Items / Metrics Primary Regulatory Focus Semiconductors Chip design for AI processing and memory chips Hardware manufacturing sovereignty Biomedicine 5 technologies (Cell and gene therapy) Advanced biological research and health infrastructure

Global Fragmentation and Industrial Sovereignty

Lian Jye Su, a chief analyst at Omdia, noted that the export controls function as a response to sovereignty requirements imposed by Western nations on AI, robotics, and telecommunications.

Gary Ng, a senior economist at Natixis, pointed out that the international landscape is growing increasingly fragmented across trade, investment, and technological access. The U.S. Commerce Department previously asked Anthropic to block foreign nationals from utilizing powerful models such as Fable 5 and Mythos 5 over national security concerns, though those restrictions were later lifted.