Massachusetts Election Officials React to Suspicious Envelope Investigation

“I am grateful for the swift response this morning by the Massachusetts State Police, FBI, and USPIS,” Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin stated on Friday morning after a suspicious envelope arrived at the state’s Elections Division in Boston.

Federal and state authorities investigated after election offices across the country received similar mailings. The envelope at Galvin’s office was identified by staff before it reached the Elections Division’s office, according to statements from William Galvin.

Federal Interception Prevents Operational Disruption

Security protocols allowed election staff in Massachusetts to identify the correspondence. Debra O’Malley, spokesperson for Galvin, confirmed to Western Mass News that the envelope arrived late Friday morning and matched the description of suspicious mail that had been received by other election offices across the country. The envelope was not opened. Galvin emphasized that election administration work continued without interruption.

Federal agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the U.S. Capitol Police sent a notice to U.S. Senate offices regarding letters that contained “suspicious substances.” Some of those nationwide envelopes contained suspicious powdery white substances, though officials have not confirmed if the envelope delivered to the Massachusetts Elections Division contained a similar substance.

Ongoing Federal Investigation Into Nationwide Mailings

The United States Postal Inspection Services took custody of the envelope. Federal investigators are working on an investigation. Deputy Postal Inspector Brendan Donahue addressed reporters, stating that “any threat or attack on election officials is unacceptable” and that “we are also working with our partners on identifying the individual or individuals responsible for the letters.”

Photo: westernmassnews.com

The FBI and postal inspectors continue their investigation into the series of mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including secretary of state offices and their related election offices. Meanwhile, Massachusetts election officials remain focused on administering the upcoming election.