Webster County Court and Fort Dodge Police Log Court News

Webster County Court Schedules Preliminary Hearing for Domestic Abuse Charge

Felixavier Maldonado Soto, 42, of 433 Third St. N.W., faces a preliminary hearing on October 23 in Webster County Magistrate Court for domestic abuse assault of a pregnant person with intent to inflict serious injury, a first offense.

🚔 Stolen Vehicle Stop Leads to Four Arrests, Three Predicate Felons and DWAI Charge 🚔 On Sunday, October 11, 2026, at approximately 8:33 pm, Greece Police officers responded to the area of West Ridge Road for a License Plate Reader (LPR) alert involving a reported stolen… pic.twitter.com/qRLyA48KOk — https://x.com/GreecePoliceNY/status/2109698008132563291

John W. Dungan III, 35, of Des Moines, was assessed a $491.25 fine for driving with a suspended license. Jose A. Gonzalez, 23, of St. Pauls, North Carolina, appeared for possession of a controlled substance involving marijuana on a first offense, with proceedings continued until October 22. Property maintenance code violations involving Carolina Espinoza at 1222 Fourth Ave. N. and Dominic D. Diekman at 127 11th St. N.W. were both continued until November 18.

Fort Dodge Police Log Records Multiple Juvenile Incidents and Collisions

Vehicle collisions kept local patrols busy throughout the day, with incidents documented in the 1100 block of Central Avenue, the 1200 block of Third Avenue Northwest, and the 2900 block of First Avenue South. Disabled vehicles and parking complaints added to transit disruptions, including a reported disabled vehicle at Hawkeye Avenue and Loomis Park Drive alongside a parking complaint at First Avenue North and 12th Street.

Officers responded to a reported burglary in the 3100 block of North 15th Street and another in the 500 block of South 12th Street. Retail theft drew police attention with a shoplifter reported in the 3000 block of First Avenue South. Physical altercations and harassment complaints included a reported fight in the 400 block of Third Street Northwest, harassment in the 700 block of Seventh Avenue North, and a second harassment report near Williams Drive and North Ninth Street.

Juvenile-related calls brought officers to the 3100 block of Fifth Avenue South and the intersection of L Street and Avenue O. Additional operational logs listed a missing person report in the 700 block of First Avenue South, a civil dispute in the 300 block of Avenue M West, a welfare check in the 100 block of Avenue M West, an escape reported in the 300 block of First Avenue South, and an assault reported in the 800 block of North Sixth Street.