Jamie Kehoe Says Terminal Brain Tumor Diagnosis Led Him to Poetry

Jamie Kehoe, a 31-year-old former marketing manager from Stretford, Greater Manchester, initially sought dental care for pins and needles in his mouth before receiving a diagnosis of a Grade 4 glioblastoma brain tumor, with doctors giving him an initial prognosis of around 12 to 18 months, myleaderpaper.com reported.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Glioblastoma: A malignant, fast-growing type of brain tumor originating from glial cells that support nerve cells.

A malignant, fast-growing type of brain tumor originating from glial cells that support nerve cells. Brain Stem: The lower part of the brain connecting to the spinal cord, responsible for vital autonomic functions such as breathing and motor control.

The lower part of the brain connecting to the spinal cord, responsible for vital autonomic functions such as breathing and motor control. Biopsy: A surgical procedure to extract a small sample of tissue for microscopic examination to confirm a specific diagnosis.

Dental Evaluation Precedes Salford Royal Hospital Diagnosis

The numbness in Kehoe’s mouth prompted an initial dental visit, though the dentist found no abnormalities. As physical symptoms progressed—including stumbling out of the shower, dropping keys, and tripping over the household dog—his wife Hannah urged him to seek further medical evaluation. A primary care doctor examined Kehoe and referred him directly to Salford Royal Hospital in 2024, where scans identified a mass on his brain stem.

A subsequent biopsy confirmed the malignant glioblastoma. Because the mass was located directly on the brain stem, surgical resection—the surgical removal of tissue—was ruled out due to the high risk of catastrophic neurological damage. Kehoe received an initial prognosis of 12 to 18 months to live following diagnosis.

Radiation Therapy and Clinical Trial Interventions

Kehoe underwent six weeks of radiation therapy at The Christie in Manchester, an intervention that caused side effects affecting his vision and sense of taste. The initial treatment successfully shrank the tumor, allowing him approximately eight months of relative stability during which he and Hannah welcomed their son, Elliot, now six months old.

In March 2025, Kehoe joined a clinical trial for an investigational cancer drug, taking the medication until August. When symptoms returned around the time of his son’s birth, subsequent scans revealed tumor progression. This prompted a second course of radiation therapy, which concluded in May.

Treatment Phase Facility Key Clinical Outcomes Initial Biopsy & Scan Salford Royal Hospital Confirmed Grade 4 glioblastoma on brain stem; inoperable. First Radiation Course The Christie (Manchester) Tumor shrinkage; eight-month period of stable symptoms. Investigational Drug Trial Clinical Trial Site Administered from March 2025 until August. Second Radiation Course The Christie (Manchester) Completed in May following symptom return and tumor growth.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Surgical interventions like tumor resection are strictly contraindicated when tumors infiltrate critical central nervous system structures such as the brain stem, where surgical margins cannot be safely achieved without risking life-sustaining autonomic functions.

Poetry Collection and Upcoming Stretford Exhibition

Prior to his diagnosis, Kehoe and Hannah brought their wedding forward, marrying in November 2024 before honeymooning in Cornwall. Facing terminal illness, Kehoe turned to writing poetry to document his daily experiences, publishing a debut collection titled I Used to Write Stories. Proceeds from the book sales are directed toward brain tumor research.

Kehoe will exhibit his poetry at Stretford’s Unofficial Museum on October 17 and 18, utilizing the medium to reflect on the realities of living with an advanced malignancy while spending his remaining time with family.