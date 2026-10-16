Marjan Monfared’s Preventherm system detects early pressure injuries

The PrevenTherm Monitoring System, developed by engineer Marjan Monfared, utilizes thermal imaging and artificial intelligence to detect early-stage pressure injuries in ICU patients. By identifying temperature fluctuations indicative of ischemic tissue damage, the device aims to reduce the 60,000 annual U.S. hospital deaths attributed to complications from these injuries.

Clinical Insights for Patient Safety

Ischemia detection: The device identifies areas of reduced blood flow by detecting a lack of heat, which serves as a precursor to tissue death.

The device identifies areas of reduced blood flow by detecting a lack of heat, which serves as a precursor to tissue death. Infection warning: Conversely, localized spikes in thermal readings can alert medical staff to the presence of an active infection in the tissue.

Conversely, localized spikes in thermal readings can alert medical staff to the presence of an active infection in the tissue. Continuous monitoring: Unlike manual nursing checks, the system provides real-time data, allowing for preventative intervention before permanent cell damage occurs.

Thermal Imaging and AI in Pressure Injury Prevention

Pressure injuries—frequently termed bedsores—occur when sustained physical pressure restricts blood flow to soft tissues, leading to ischemia, or a localized deficiency of oxygenated blood. As reported by Northeastern Global News, this process can rapidly progress to tissue necrosis and severe bone infections. The PrevenTherm system, created by Monfared through her startup Leaf Guardian, functions by establishing a baseline thermal signature for a patient. Once installed above an ICU bed, the system performs continuous monitoring, alerting clinical staff to anomalies that suggest imminent skin breakdown.

The technology addresses a critical clinical gap: the reliance on intermittent, manual skin assessments. According to the American Hospital Association, the financial burden of treating these injuries ranges from $2,000 to $150,000 per case, depending on the severity of the wound and required surgical intervention. By digitizing the monitoring process, the device seeks to assist nursing staff in documentation and early detection, potentially lowering the incidence of preventable complications.

Engineering Solutions for Global Healthcare Challenges

The development of the PrevenTherm system was catalyzed by a personal tragedy involving the founder’s grandmother, who succumbed to complications from a pressure injury acquired during an ICU stay. Monfared, who holds a degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from Northeastern’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business, leveraged her multidisciplinary background to bridge the gap between biomedical engineering and clinical application. Her work was recently recognized with a 2026 Women Who Empower Innovator Award, a program that supports entrepreneurs focused on social change and technology.

To refine the device’s efficacy, Monfared utilized grant funding from the Srinivasan Family Awards to conduct field testing in India. This international validation was essential for understanding the application of the technology in diverse hospital settings. As University Distinguished Professor Ravi Ramamurti noted, the investment in such ventures is viewed as a “life-transforming” effort to address systemic problems in medical infrastructure, regardless of the ultimate commercial outcome.

Metric Clinical Impact Annual U.S. Mortality 60,000 deaths (pressure injury-related complications) Treatment Cost Range $2,000 – $150,000 per patient Primary Mechanism Thermal imaging & AI-driven ischemia detection

Contraindications and When to Consult a Doctor

While the PrevenTherm system is designed for high-risk ICU populations, it is not a substitute for comprehensive physical examination. Patients or caregivers should be aware that thermal imaging may be affected by external factors, including high-ambient room temperatures, the use of cooling blankets, or the presence of dressings that insulate the skin. Any visual sign of skin discoloration, blistering, or localized hardness (induration) requires immediate notification of a physician or wound care nurse, regardless of what a monitoring device displays. The device is intended as an adjunctive tool for clinical decision-making, not a primary diagnostic platform for skin health.

Future Trajectory in Patient Monitoring

The transition from reactive care to proactive, data-driven prevention represents a shift in clinical practice. The next phase for the Leaf Guardian project involves further integration with hospital data systems to ensure that thermal alerts can be seamlessly incorporated into existing electronic health records, providing a more cohesive picture of patient stability.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition.