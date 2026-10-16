Death Notice of Ethna Sheridan of Rathmullan and Ramelton

The community of Rathmullan is mourning the loss of Ethna Sheridan (née O’Donnell), who passed away peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital on October 14, 2026. Her death marks a transition for those who knew her, both in her current home of Drumhalla Lower and her former residence on Main Street in Ramelton.

Logistics for the Wake and Funeral Services

The family has organized a period of reflection and gathering at the Sheridan home in Drumhalla Lower. Reposing began on Thursday, October 15, and continues through Friday, October 16, with doors opening at 12 noon each day. A Rosary is scheduled for 9 p.m. on both evenings.

To manage attendance, the family has implemented a specific transport plan. Those visiting the wake between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. are requested to utilize the Whitestrand Football Club Carpark (F92 E6C7). A bus service will be provided to shuttle mourners to and from the residence during these hours. Family time is observed from 10 p.m. each night and on the morning of the funeral.

The Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, October 17, at 12 noon in St. Catherine’s Church, Oughterlin. Following the service, interment will occur at Rathmullan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those wishing to offer a tribute consider a donation to the Acute Stroke Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, which can be facilitated through any family member.

The Role of Letterkenny University Hospital in Local Care

The request for donations to the Acute Stroke Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital acknowledges the facility’s role in care.

Photo: rip.ie

Reflecting on a Life in Donegal

Ethna Sheridan’s life in Drumhalla Lower, Rathmullan, and her former residence on Main Street, Ramelton, reflect her ties to the area. Her passing comes as a moment of reflection for the wider community, following a life that included her parents, the late Edmond and Kathleen O’Donnell, and her brother, the late Eamonn. She is also predeceased by her nephew, Cronán.

For those unable to attend the services in person, the family has opened a space for condolences through official channels, allowing friends and extended family to share their memories and support from afar. As the community prepares for the funeral on Saturday, the family has requested privacy and family time during their period of grief.