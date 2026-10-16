No.6 Sets 15th Anime Anniversary Event with Yuki Kaji and Yoshimasa Hosoya

Atsuko Asano’s near-future science fiction novel series NO.6 will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its 2011 television anime adaptation with a special live event on June 6, 2027, at the Starlight Theater (formerly known as the Flight Ship Theater) in Tokyo, prtimes.jp reported.

The story follows two boys, Shion and Nezumi, who meet inside the dystopian population city of “NO.6” as humanity faces the threat of extinction, working to uncover the city’s true nature and aiming for its collapse and rebirth. Originally launched as a novel in 2003, the property expanded into a 2011 anime adaptation and has now surpassed 2.4 million copies in cumulative circulation, with the franchise currently serializing NO.6 Saikai, the first new entry in the series in 14 years.

Event Details And Ticket Information

Event Name: NO.6 Special Event

NO.6 Special Event Date: Sunday, June 6, 2027

Sunday, June 6, 2027 Venue: Starlight Theater (formerly Flight Ship Theater), 4-24-11 Higashi-Ueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Starlight Theater (formerly Flight Ship Theater), 4-24-11 Higashi-Ueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo Confirmed Cast: Atsuko Asano, Yuki Kaji (voice of Shion), Yoshimasa Hosoya (voice of Nezumi), and others

Atsuko Asano, Yuki Kaji (voice of Shion), Yoshimasa Hosoya (voice of Nezumi), and others Ticketing: Ticket details and program schedules will be announced via the official X account of the Kodansha Live Entertainment Business Division (Kodansha Live Entertainment Business Division Official X) as they are finalized.

Exhibition Commemorating The Journey Of Shion And Nezumi

Ahead of the 2027 stage celebration, fans can experience an immersive exhibition titled “NO.6 World Exhibition: Tracing the Journey of Shion and Nezumi,” which runs through October 26, 2026, at the Matsuya Ginza Namiki-dori Building / Ginza Mirai Museum in Tokyo. The exhibition commemorates Asano’s 35th year as a published author—she debuted in 1991 with Hotarukan Monogatari and earned the 35th Noma Award for Children’s Literature for Battery in 1997—by showcasing memorable scenes, spatial staging, and artwork from the universe.

Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa), Yûki Kaji (Eren) and Yoshimasa Hosoya (Reiner) give their hearts for #AttackOnTitan event on October 29th, 2017! 😍 pic.twitter.com/uPOZeNOqez — https://x.com/AttackOnFans/status/916630663893344256

Milestone / Event Date Location / Medium Original Novel Launch 2003 Book Series (Kodansha) TV Anime Broadcast 2011 Television Animation “NO.6 World Exhibition” Now – October 26, 2026 Matsuya Ginza Namiki-dori Building, Tokyo 15th Anniversary Special Event June 6, 2027 Starlight Theater, Tokyo

Asano continues to write across genres ranging from children’s literature to historical fiction. The NO.6 Saikai series picks up the narrative two years after the conclusion of the original story, expanding a universe originally illustrated by toi8 under copyright protection by Atsuko Asano and Kodansha, as well as the NO.6 Production Committee.