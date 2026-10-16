Opel and Trackmania Launch Gaming Experience at Paris Motor Show

Opel is merging automotive performance with virtual esports at the Paris Motor Show, hosting the Opel Trackmania Cup at Stand A42 in Hall 4. Running through October 18, 2026, the event features professional gamers competing on custom-designed, Opel-branded tracks, bridging the gap between real-world vehicle debuts and competitive digital racing.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Digital Brand Equity: The integration of the GSE line into Ubisoft’s Trackmania ecosystem serves as an experience that speaks to new target audiences and offers fans the possibility to experience the Opel performance spirit.

Esports Synergy: By partnering with professional organization GIANTX, Opel is aligning its performance-focused “GSE” brand with established esports infrastructure, mirroring the professionalization seen in professional sim-racing leagues.

The Paris Motor Show: A New Arena for Digital Performance

At the Paris Motor Show, Opel has pivoted away from static displays to emphasize the digital extension of its automotive portfolio. Alongside the physical unveilings of the Opel STX Concept and the new Formula E GEN4 race car (Opel GSE 27FE), the manufacturer has transformed its presence into a high-octane gaming hub. According to reports from lifePR, the initiative is designed to demonstrate that modern automotive culture is no longer confined to the asphalt but is actively evolving within digital communities and virtual racing platforms.

Paris, start your engines. 🎮🏁​We’re bringing Trackmania x Opel to the Paris Motor Show with an exclusive gaming experience inspired by our Formula E universe.​Opel worlds. Fast laps. Full GSE energy. ⚡​Game on. pic.twitter.com/qFcPwBgpaw — https://x.com/Opel/status/2108513147820859467

The centerpiece of this activation is a bespoke Trackmania environment. Here, visitors to Stand A42 can test their reaction times and cornering precision on virtual tracks built specifically to showcase the performance characteristics of the Opel GSE line. This isn’t merely a marketing gimmick; it is an extension of the brand’s commitment to the “GSE spirit,” which seeks to translate the driving dynamics of performance electric vehicles into the high-speed, high-stakes world of competitive gaming.

Professional Competition and the Opel Trackmania Cup

The intensity of the event culminates this Messesamstag, as professional players from the esports circuit take to the virtual stage for the Opel Trackmania Cup. These top-tier pilots will navigate the custom-built Opel circuits, pushing the limits of the virtual vehicle models under the scrutiny of a live audience. This live-event format is designed to provide spectators with a view of the high-speed, precision-based gameplay that defines professional Trackmania competition.

Photo: lifepr.de

Following the conclusion of professed events in Paris, the engagement will continue globally through the “Opel Chase.” This online tournament, organized in partnership with the esports organization GIANTX, invites the broader gaming community to compete on official Opel tracks within the Trackmania platform. By opening the competition to players worldwide, Opel is effectively removing the geographical barriers of the Paris Motor Show, allowing the community to chase record times and compete for rankings on a global scale.

Event Component Location/Platform Target Audience Opel Trackmania Cup (Live) Stand A42, Hall 4, Paris Show Attendees Gaming Stations Stand A42, Hall 4, Paris Show Attendees The Opel Chase Trackmania Online Platform Global Community

Strategy Behind the Virtual-Real Convergence

This initiative represents the latest iteration of Opel’s strategy to integrate its brand into the virtual racing space. As noted in the coverage, the company previously utilized the IAA in München to showcase the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo in Gran Turismo 7. By moving from a simulation-heavy platform like Grand Touring to the high-velocity, arcade-style intensity of Trackmania, Opel is targeting a broader spectrum of the gaming market.

Rebecca Reinermann, Opel-Marketingchefin, emphasized that the goal is to allow the community to “feel the Opel GSE spirit” through these digital interactions. This sentiment was echoed by GIANTX CEO José Ramón Díaz, who noted that the partnership provides fans with an accessible path to engage with the brand’s performance heritage. Whether through the professional-level competition in Paris or the open-entry online qualifiers, the strategy is clear: solidify the link between the brand’s engineering identity and the digital performance culture that is increasingly influencing automotive brand loyalty.

The competition remains active for show attendees through October 18, 2026, with the online “Opel Chase” set to follow, marking the next step in the manufacturer’s effort to maintain its presence in the virtual space well after the curtains close on the Paris Motor Show.