Coral Offers 50/1 Odds on Arsenal for Premier League Top Two

Coral is offering new customers 50/1 odds on reigning champions Arsenal finishing in the Premier League’s top two this season, following an encouraging start to the defence of their first domestic title in 22 years.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Arsenal currently sit second in the Premier League table, trailing only rivals Manchester City as Mikel Arteta drives the squad forward.

New customers depositing at least £10 and placing a maximum £/€1 single bet on Arsenal to finish in the top two can secure the 50/1 promotional price.

Winning qualifying bets will see the initial stake and winnings paid as cash at the original 8/11 price, supplemented by 10 x £/€5 free bets credited within 24 hours.

Title Defence and Promotional Terms

The Gunners secured their first domestic title in over two decades last season with a game to spare, following three successive campaigns as Premier League runners-up. Mikel Arteta remains eager to elevate a squad that now looks firmly established among English football’s elite.

Arsenal win again to keep pace with Man City at the top 👊 pic.twitter.com/y2vTzFZE2I — https://x.com/premierleague/status/2096657551077036469

To claim the 50/1 welcome offer, eligible new customers on coral.co.uk must register a verified account, make a first single deposit of at least £10, and place a real money single bet of £/€1 on Arsenal to secure a top-two finish before the market closes on May 30, 2027.

Offer Detail Specification Promotional Odds 50/1 for Arsenal to finish in the Premier League top two Original Price 8/11 Minimum Deposit £/€10 (excluding Neteller, PayPal, Paysafe, Skrill, and certain prepaid or debit cards) Maximum Stake £/€1

Qualifying bets are not eligible for cash out. Free bets credited from the promotion expire within four days and cannot be used on Virtual Sports, Specials, Totes, or Pools. General website terms and maximum payout restrictions apply across the entire promotional period, which runs until May 30, 2027.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.