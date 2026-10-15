FBI Investigates Suspicious Letters Sent to Election Offices Nationwide

Federal investigators are examining suspicious letters sent to state election offices, secretaries of state, and congressional offices nationwide. Several envelopes contained unknown powdery substances, prompting temporary building evacuations in Louisiana and Oklahoma just weeks before the November 3 midterm elections.

Authorities across the United States are responding to a coordinated wave of suspicious mailings targeting election administrators and lawmakers. The FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the U.S. Capitol Police are actively investigating the incidents, which have impacted offices in multiple states.

State Election Offices Evacuated in Louisiana and Oklahoma

At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, a staff member working within the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office Elections Division unwrapped a parcel and found an unidentified white powder inside.

Secretary of State Nancy Landry ordered the evacuation of the facility in Baton Rouge, and state police later confirmed that the building was reopened after officials found no harmful substances. Although an employee spent an extended period outside the building, no injuries or adverse health effects were reported by state police spokesperson Jacob Pucheu.

A similar package containing a powdery substance was received at an election office in Oklahoma this week, prompting an evacuation. Brendan Donahue, a senior official with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, told reporters that packages were sent to various addresses nationwide, and the agency is committed to protecting the nation’s election officials from threatening and dangerous mail.

Congressional Offices and U.S. Senators Targeted Nationwide

Federal notices distributed to congressional staff indicate that at least five Democratic Senate offices were targeted by the mailing campaign. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office was among the intended recipients, alongside other congressional offices. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Alex Padilla of California. Envelopes addressed to Padilla and other lawmakers were successfully intercepted by the U.S. Postal Service before reaching their destinations.

Photo: Fox News

Additional lawmakers were targeted as well. An aide for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand stated that a letter meant for the New York Democrat was found at her New York City office, and postal inspectors responded to the scene. A spokesperson for Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester reported that a state office received a letter containing a white powder without it being opened.

In notices issued to Capitol Hill staffers, both the Senate and House sergeants-at-arms warned that investigators estimate over 100 letters are currently circulating. Some of the recovered envelopes featured return addresses linked to the Democratic Socialists of America at a New York City building at 75 Maiden Lane.

Our office was promptly informed of the letter by FBI, SAA, and Capitol Police, and we continue to work closely with them and federal law enforcement. Josh Sorbe, spokesperson for Sen. Chris Murphy

Interceptions Reported Across Multiple States

Beyond the offices where powdery substances were opened, federal inspectors and state election divisions reported multiple intercepted parcels. Postal inspectors blocked suspicious mail before delivery to secretaries of state and election administrators in Ohio, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan confirmed that federal officials intercepted similar letters bound for their offices, while Delaware’s Department of Elections stated it received and opened a letter containing a white powder on Thursday.

Photo: NPR

Social media posts from Maryland State Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis revealed that the Maryland State Board of Elections was among the agencies targeted by a suspicious envelope, which was intercepted successfully prior to arrival. Similar interceptions and suspicious mailings were reported in states including Mississippi, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Security Warnings Issued Ahead of Midterm Elections

Congress instituted strict off-site mail processing where items are screened and irradiated before reaching Capitol offices, though district and state offices continue to coordinate safe mail handling protocols with the sergeants at arms.

FBI investigates suspicious letters sent to congressional and election offices nationwide

National organizations representing state election officials voiced strong condemnation of the threats as voting preparations enter their final weeks before November 3. The FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service released guidance to help protect personnel against hazardous materials.