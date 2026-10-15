Alaska Air National Guard crews rescued a pilot Sunday after a single-engine aircraft crash roughly 50 miles northeast of Anchorage, locating the wreckage near Friday Creek. The response began when the pilot’s personal locator beacon transmitted a 406-megahertz distress alert, prompting the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center to open a mission and dispatch a 176th Wing helicopter carrying Guardian Angels.

The rescue team flew to the crash site near Friday Creek. The Guardian Angels landed in a nearby clearing and found the pilot, who sustained minor injuries. Rescuers provided medical aid before transporting him to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

Distress Signal Triggers Rapid Response Near Friday Creek

The operation unfolded after the distress signal reached monitors. Because the pilot carried a personal locator beacon broadcasting on the 406-megahertz frequency, search coordinators could pinpoint the location. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center opened a mission and tasked the 176th Wing, which dispatched a helicopter with Guardian Angels aboard.

Major Aaron Wallace Malone, a pilot with the 249th Airlift Squadron of the Alaska Air National Guard, took the lives of a squadron during a practice flight for the Arctic Thunder Air Show at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. He was flying a C-17 Globemaster III when… pic.twitter.com/jNE21dHnsf — https://x.com/boonecutler/status/2090137217742066144

Crews located the single-engine aircraft near Friday Creek. The helicopter crew set down in a nearby clearing. After assessing the pilot’s condition, the medics provided medical aid for minor injuries before the flight to Anchorage.

Emergency Officials Urge Locator Beacon Upgrades

Following the rescue, rescue officials urged aircraft owners to equip their planes with 406-megahertz emergency locator transmitters. Furthermore, authorities stressed that pilots must keep their registration information up to date to help speed up rescue efforts.

Alaska Air National Guard Friday Creek Rescue Overview Metric / Detail Recorded Information Date of Incident Sunday Location Near Friday Creek, ~50 miles northeast of Anchorage Aircraft Type Single-engine aircraft Distress Signal Type 406-megahertz personal locator beacon Responding Units Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, 176th Wing, Guardian Angels Destination Hospital Providence Alaska Medical Center

Medical Treatment at Providence Alaska Medical Center

Following the airlift from the Friday Creek clearing, the pilot was transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.