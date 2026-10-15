Donald Trump fires special Envoy Paolo Zampolli

“Special Envoys appointments are for one year. President Trump extended it for more than six months,” Paolo Zampolli wrote on X after President Donald Trump removed him from his post at the State Department.

Zampolli, the U.S. Special Envoy for Global Partnerships, was removed from his post on October 15, 2026, ending a tenure that had stretched past its original twelve-month limit. The departure arrived just hours after Politico detailed an internal, months-long email feud between Zampolli and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau regarding jurisdiction and chain of command.

The Clash Over Authority and Protocol

The friction inside the State Department centered on the boundaries of Zampolli’s mandate. While designated to represent the United States at international cultural events, Zampolli allegedly engaged foreign officials on matters falling well outside that scope. Christopher Landau formally accused him of insubordination. Zampolli countered in interviews by asserting that the deputy secretary was actively attempting to dismantle his initiatives.

Paolo Zampolli, a U.S. special envoy to Donald Trump, confirmed he had floated the idea of Italy potentially replacing Iran in the 2026 World Cup to the U.S. President and to FIFA president Gianni Infantino 😳“I confirm I have suggested to Trump and Infantino that Italy replace… pic.twitter.com/uRJUqDZBLr” — https://x.com/CBSSportsGolazo/status/2047415182700445762

An anonymous U.S. official confirmed the termination, stating bluntly that Zampolli’s appointment had been revoked and he was no longer a government employee. ABC News likewise received direct confirmation of the firing from administration officials.

From Real Estate Mentorship to Diplomatic Fallout

Zampolli’s ties to Donald Trump stretch back decades. In the 1990s, working as a modeling agent, Zampolli introduced Melania Knauss to the future president. During Trump’s first term, Zampolli was appointed to the board of directors of the Kennedy Center before joining the second administration as the U.S. special representative for global partnerships.

Photo: repubblica.it

Rather than expressing bitterness over the abrupt exit, Zampolli leaned into his long-standing personal relationship with the president. In his public statements on social media, he recalled how Trump initially steered him away from modeling and into the real estate sector. Quoting the exchange that accompanied his departure, Zampolli noted that Trump asked him: “Why do you want to work in government when you can close all these deals?”

“The President is always right,” Zampolli added on X, expressing gratitude to Trump and Secretary Rubio. “Serving the United States has been the greatest honor of my life. Now it is time for a new chapter — back to business, building relationships and closing deals.”