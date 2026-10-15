FKI and PIIE to Host Joint Conference on South Korea Growth Strategies

The Bottom Line

High-Level Dialogue: Former Bank of Korea Governor Lee Chang-yong and PIIE Director Adam Posen will feature in keynote discussions.

Former Bank of Korea Governor Lee Chang-yong and PIIE Director Adam Posen will feature in keynote discussions. Macro Focus: Sessions target Trumpnomics impacts, artificial intelligence productivity, and supply chain restructuring.

Sessions target Trumpnomics impacts, artificial intelligence productivity, and supply chain restructuring. Event Timing: The conference is scheduled for October 27 at the FKI Tower Conference Center in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

FKI and PIIE Convene in Seoul for Global Trade Strategy

As global supply chains fracture under mounting geopolitical strain, the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) announced plans to host the ‘2026 FKI-PIIE Joint International Conference’ at the FKI Tower Conference Center in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Titled ‘The Era of Fragmentation, New Growth Strategies: The Future of Trade, Industry, and Jobs,’ the event is designed to tackle mounting economic uncertainties driven by tariff conflicts, supply chain re-alignment, and the rapid diffusion of artificial intelligence.

The opening keynote session features a video address by World Bank President Ajay Banga.

Macroeconomic Outlook and AI Productivity

The conference structure divides the agenda into three distinct analytical tracks following the opening keynote. The first session evaluates global macroeconomic currents and forecasts in the wake of Trumpnomics. The second track addresses technological integration, specifically how artificial intelligence and other technical changes impact jobs and productivity. The final session discusses trade policy and industrial strategies in response to tariffs and supply chain restructuring.

Conference Session Primary Focus Key Participants Keynote Session Growth, Jobs, and Economic Resilience Ajay Banga, Adam Posen, Jung Chul, Lee Chang-yong Session One Post-Trumpnomics Global Macroeconomics – Session Two AI Impact on Labor and Productivity – Session Three Tariffs and Supply Chain Strategy –

Trade Policy and Industrial Realignment

The final operational track centers on trade policy and industrial strategies in response to tariffs and supply chain restructuring. Registration for the event is available through the FKI website, with simultaneous Korean-English interpretation provided.