Egypt and South Korea Sign Clean Energy and Tech Agreements

Egypt and South Korea signed several key bilateral agreements in Cairo, overseen by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, to deepen economic and sectoral cooperation across clean energy, technology, industry, and maritime transport.

The high-level diplomatic gathering brings together the two nations to deepen bilateral economic and sectoral cooperation. Egypt Today detailed the sweeping package of pacts, which spans multiple government ministries in both capitals.

Bilateral Pacts Target Clean Energy and ICT

The newly established partnership covers a broad range of vital economic sectors. Clean energy development became the focus of a cooperative accord between Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and South Korea’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment. At the same time, information and communications technology initiatives united Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology with South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT in a joint effort.

An accord brokered by Egypt’s Ministry of Industry and South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources similarly placed a strong emphasis on industrial growth. Beyond technological and industrial advancement, the alliance extends into maritime infrastructure and citizen welfare. Egypt’s Ministry of Transport and South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries concluded a maritime transport pact, which was accompanied by a bilateral social security arrangement at the government level.

Egyptian Ministry South Korean Counterpart Focus Sector Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment Clean Energy Development Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Ministry of Science and ICT Information and Communications Technology Ministry of Industry Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources Industrial Growth Ministry of Transport Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries Maritime Transport

Expanding Toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership

In addition to the specific ministerial memos, the two governments officially launched negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement. Mohamed Farid, Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, and his South Korean counterpart endorsed the framework as part of ongoing initiatives to broaden collaboration within key economic domains.

Photo: europesays.com

The trade talks are part of ongoing efforts to expand cooperation across priority economic sectors.