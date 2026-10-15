SA Weather Service Issues Heatwave and Thunderstorm Warnings for South Africa

South Africa is navigating starkly contrasting weather extremes as the South African Weather Service issues warnings for persistent heatwaves in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape alongside severe thunderstorms in Limpopo, carrying risks of structural damage and localized flooding.

Heatwave Conditions Grip KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape

Northern KwaZulu-Natal is enduring a sustained heatwave expected to last until Friday, accompanied by hot to very hot conditions in the eastern parts that are driving extremely uncomfortable environmental factors, TimesLIVE reported. Meanwhile, African Insider noted that persistently high temperatures are also gripping the Chris Hani, OR Tambo, and Alfred Nzo district municipalities in the Eastern Cape, with those conditions projected to hold firm through Saturday.

Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Limpopo

While parts of the country bake under intense heat, the southwestern regions of Limpopo face a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms. According to warnings issued by the South African Weather Service and highlighted by African Insider, these storms bring heavy downpours capable of sparking localized flooding, alongside damaging winds, frequent lightning, and hail that pose direct threats to local property and infrastructure.

Public Advisory: Severe Weather AwarenessAmidst the severe weather conditions expected across South Africa, the public is urged to rely only on information issued by the South African Weather Service.#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/gi42PNY2Yu — https://x.com/SAWeatherServic/status/2051389932308996112

The atmospheric instability extends beyond Limpopo’s borders. Gauteng is experiencing partly cloudy and warm conditions that turn hot in the extreme north, accompanied by isolated showers and thundershowers alongside a high UVB sunburn index. Simultaneously, isolated showers and afternoon thunderstorms are forecast for Mpumalanga, North West, and parts of the Free State, while the Western Cape remains largely dry.

Extreme Fire Danger Across Multiple Provinces

The combination of high temperatures and dry winds has triggered extremely high fire danger conditions across several municipal districts. These elevated risks affect the Dr Beyers Naudé (Xamdeboo area) local municipality in the Eastern Cape, northern parts of Limpopo, the Xhariep district municipality in the Free State, and the Tsantsabane, Dikgatlong, and Phokwane local municipalities alongside parts of the Pixley ka Seme district municipality in the Northern Cape.

Weather Phenomenon Severity Level Affected Regions Projected Duration Heatwave Standard Warning Northern KwaZulu-Natal Until Friday Heatwave Standard Warning Chris Hani, OR Tambo, Alfred Nzo (Eastern Cape) Until Saturday Severe Thunderstorms Yellow Level 2 Southwestern Limpopo Thursday Fire Danger Extremely High Parts of Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Free State, Northern Cape Immediate Risk Period

Outlook for the Weekend

Looking toward the end of the week, weather patterns across South Africa’s central and eastern regions will shift toward partly cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday, accompanied by isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Otherwise, fine and warm to hot temperatures are expected, but it will be very hot in places over the western interior.

Photo: africaninsider.com