Nevada Wildlife Officials Seek Public Help After Guzzler Vandalism

Nevada wildlife officials are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals responsible for the destruction of a remote water-level monitoring device. The incident occurred on September 19 at a wildlife guzzler located in Hunt Unit 181 in Mineral County, an area situated between Fallon and Gabbs.

The destroyed equipment was part of a statewide initiative launched in 2025 to remotely track water levels at critical wildlife habitats. According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW), the agency has deployed 89 such monitors across the state to help biologists identify system failures and manage resources more efficiently.

Investment in Conservation

Guzzlers serve as manmade water developments designed to sustain wildlife in the state’s driest desert environments. The monitoring units, which provide real-time data, cost approximately $3,000 each. This technology is funded entirely through sportsmen’s dollars and was implemented in partnership with organizations including the Wild Sheep Foundation, the Fraternity of the Desert Bighorn, and Nevada Bighorns Unlimited.

Photo: 2news.com

Brad Bauman, a habitat wildlife staff specialist for the department, expressed frustration regarding the loss. It’s disappointing to see equipment that represents such an important investment in wildlife conservation vandalized and destroyed, Bauman stated.

Ongoing Investigation

Department game wardens are currently investigating the vandalism in Mineral County and are urging anyone who witnessed suspicious activity to report it. Information can be shared via the Operation Game Thief hotline at (800) 992-3030 or through the NDOW Tip app available on Apple and Google devices. As of now, officials have not identified a suspect, and the motive behind the destruction of the monitoring equipment remains unknown.