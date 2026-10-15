Shane Hennen Pleads Guilty in College and Pro Basketball Fixing Schemes

Shane Hennen, a 41-year-old high-stakes sports gambler from Las Vegas also known as “Sugar Shane,” pleaded guilty in federal court to orchestrating sophisticated game-fixing and betting schemes spanning international basketball leagues, NCAA men’s college basketball, and the NBA, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The Bottom Line

Shane Hennen pleaded guilty in federal court in Pennsylvania and New York to bribery in sporting contests and multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

The sprawling schemes compromised more than 39 players across 17 Division I basketball teams, targeting over 29 games and generating more than $3 million in fraudulent wagers.

Hennen faces a maximum possible prison sentence of 85 years in the Pennsylvania case and up to 40 years in the New York case, with sentencing scheduled for February 27 in Philadelphia.

Rigged International and College Basketball Matches

According to court filings outlined by KSNV, the illegal enterprise began during the 2022–23 season when Hennen and his co-conspirators started recruiting and bribing players in the Chinese Basketball Association. Hennen’s primary function within the syndicate was to place massive wagers—and arrange bets for external associates—against teams whose athletes had accepted bribes to deliberately underperform.

Sports bettor Shane Hennen pleaded guilty to charges related to alleged game-fixing schemes involving the NBA, college basketball and the Chinese Basketball Association on Wednesday in federal court. — https://x.com/DavidPurdum/status/2110715501932331329

The operation subsequently expanded into domestic collegiate sports. During the 2023–24 and 2024–25 NCAA men’s basketball seasons, fixers targeted players to ensure their respective teams failed to cover the point spread either in the first half or across the full game. Prosecutors stated that the widespread manipulation involved upwards of 39 players across more than 17 Division I programs. In total, the ring manipulated or attempted to manipulate over 29 games, resulting in more than $3 million in fraudulent bets and over $1.1 million in direct financial losses for sportsbooks.

Exploiting Confidential NBA Information

In a separate federal case prosecuted in New York, court documents reveal that Hennen and his associates obtained nonpublic information directly from NBA players and coaches. The group utilized this confidential team data to place wagers through online sports platforms and retail betting outlets while systematically concealing the insider nature of the information from sportsbooks, according to the Justice Department.

Case Jurisdiction Charges Filed Maximum Prison Exposure Pennsylvania Federal Court Bribery in sporting contests, wire fraud conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud 85 Years New York Federal Court Conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering 40 Years

Sentencing and Legal Timeline

Hennen is scheduled to appear for sentencing in Philadelphia on February 27. Given the combined statutory maximums of 85 years for the Pennsylvania federal case and 40 years for the New York conspiracy case, the Las Vegas gambler faces extensive prison time.