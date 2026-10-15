The Voice Thailand 2026 week two features coach battles

“The Voice Thailand 2026” enters its second week on October 18, 2026, intensifying the search for elite vocalists as the coaching panel, featuring Kong Saharat, Jennifer Kim, Oat Pramote, and Jhai Isnachon, prepares for fierce battles over four-chair turn contestants.

The Stakes and Broadcast Details

Broadcast Schedule: Airs Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 18:00 on True4U Channel 24 and TrueVisions NOW.

Airs Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 18:00 on True4U Channel 24 and TrueVisions NOW. The Coaching Panel: Returning coaches Kong Saharat, Jennifer Kim, Oat Pramote, and Jhai Isnachon face off to secure top talent.

Returning coaches Kong Saharat, Jennifer Kim, Oat Pramote, and Jhai Isnachon face off to secure top talent. Corporate Backing: GWM Thailand steps in as the main sponsor for the 2026 season under the banner of authentic talent and performance.

Coaches Clash Over Four-Chair Turn Contenders

As the blind auditions progress into their second week, the intensity on stage reaches a boiling point. Teasers released ahead of the upcoming episode showcase vocal performances potent enough to extract enthusiastic praise from Jennifer Kim, who notes the exceptional grade of talent stepping up to the microphone. The upcoming broadcast will feature contestants vying to secure unanimous approvals from all four mentors.

This early surge of talent sets up aggressive tactical maneuvering among the panel. Each coach enters the second week armed with specific pitches and personality-driven strategies to sway standout singers toward their respective teams. The competitive friction between the seats has become a core driver of the show’s early momentum.

GWM Thailand Anchors Commercial Partnership

Beyond the vocal battles, the 2026 season marks a notable shift in corporate alignment. GWM Thailand has secured the main sponsorship role for the competition, tying its brand philosophy directly to the broadcast. Wayne Zhou, Managing Director of GWM (Thailand), stated that the partnership reflects a shared dedication to genuine capability and distinct identity.

Photo: Trueid

The collaboration aligns the automotive brand’s market positioning with the show’s search for authentic talent. By supporting the production, the sponsor aims to connect its vehicle lineup and technology footprint with the demographic tuning into the Sunday evening broadcast.

Format Continuity and Viewing Access

The core mechanics of the blind auditions remain, prioritizing vocal delivery. Following the four-chair turns secured by contestants such as Nutboon and Mickey during the opening episode, the second week aims to sustain that competitive velocity.

Photo: iMoD

Viewers can access the live broadcast via True4U Channel 24 and the TrueVisions NOW application starting at 18:00 on October 18, 2026. On-demand catch-up options and behind-the-scenes clips remain available across the platform’s digital channels for audiences tracking individual team rosters.

Broadcast Detail Information Broadcast Date Sunday, October 18, 2026 Broadcast Time 18:00 Television Channel True4U Channel 24 Streaming Platform TrueVisions NOW Main Sponsor GWM Thailand

The unfolding dynamic between the coaching panel and the incoming wave of vocalists will determine how quickly the respective teams fill their rosters as the blind auditions continue.