Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Filming The Mummy Sequel

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz have reunited on the London set of The Mummy: Book of the Dead, photographed together in costume on October 14, 2026. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the upcoming Universal Pictures film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 15, 2027.

The latest production update confirms that the fourth installment in the action-adventure series brings back its original stars nearly 25 years after they first shared the screen. Fraser and Weisz were spotted in character as Rick and Evelyn O’Connell filming scenes together in London, smiling and sharing a warm moment between takes.

The Mummy: Book of the Dead Release Date and Creative Team

Universal Pictures announced the official title for the legacy sequel alongside a locked theatrical release date of October 15, 2027. The studio previously slotted the picture for May 19, 2028, before moving the debut up.

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz for The Mummy franchise pic.twitter.com/5hCgdWno38 — https://x.com/thecineprism/status/2104186816345874644

Directing duties belong to Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence, whose previous credits include horror hits like Ready or Not and franchise revivals such as 2022’s Scream. David Coggeshall wrote the screenplay. Sean Daniel, who produced previous entries in the property, returns as a producer alongside Project X Entertainment principals William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein, plus Clayton Townsend. Fraser and Hivemind’s Jason F. Brown serve as executive producers.

Returning Cast Members and Canon Changes

The fourth chapter bypasses the franchise’s later narrative turns. According to production reporting, the new film will ignore the events of 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, in which Maria Bello took over the role of Evelyn. Instead, the story treats itself as a direct continuation of 1999’s The Mummy and its 2001 sequel, The Mummy Returns.

Several familiar faces from the original trilogy join Fraser and Weisz. John Hannah returns as Evelyn’s brother Jonathan Carnahan, Oded Fehr reprises his role as the mystic warrior Ardeth Bay, and Kevin J. O’Connor is back as Beni Gabor. Arnold Vosloo is also expected to return to his role as Imhotep. New additions to the cast include Michael Johnston and Numan Acar.

It’s a new character, but the film is just returning to its original formula. It’s just like that first film. It’s going to give the fans exactly what they want. Rick and Evie are back. Michael Johnston

Franchise History and Global Box Office Reach

The original 1999 feature directed by Stephen Sommers launched a property for Universal Pictures, spawning sequels, animated series, and the 2002 spinoff The Scorpion King, which marked Dwayne Johnson’s first starring film role. Across five theatrical releases, the franchise has surpassed $1.8 billion at the global box office.

Photo: Yahoo

Fraser previously shared on television that he spent years waiting for the opportunity to step back into the role. With production underway across London since late September and October 2026, fans tracking the production have caught glimpses of the actors on set, including Weisz spotted shooting near the British Museum. Fraser, 57, appeared in a brown suede jacket layered over a green plaid shirt, while Weisz, 56, returned in a burgundy blazer and matching skirt.

The Mummy: Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz REUNITE On Set, 25 Years Later!

Public enthusiasm for the actor has been revitalized by his recent career comeback, which gained widespread acclaim following his award-winning turn in The Whale. Having previously worked together on the 1999 Egypt-set action-adventure and its 2001 follow-up The Mummy Returns, the pair were first rumored to rejoin the series in November 2025. Speaking on the French television network Canal+ during the Deauville Film Festival on September 7, Fraser shared that production on The Mummy 4 had officially kicked off. Later in May, while appearing on The Tonight Show to confirm the return of the original cast, he remarked that the upcoming movie would give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for for the last 20-whatever years.

As filming continues, anticipation remains high for the studio’s return to its classic adventure formula.