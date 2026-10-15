Marine Le Pen appears alone on National Rally poster

Marine Le Pen has left room for doubt about Jordan Bardella’s future role by appearing alone on a National Rally campaign poster under the slogan “For France, a Renaissance,” while internal debates over party platform details highlight discussions within the far right.

The Bottom Line

Marine Le Pen featured herself alone on an RN campaign poster with the slogan “For France, a Renaissance,” leaving room for doubt about her commitment to a joint ticket with Jordan Bardella.

National Rally member of Parliament Laurent Jacobelli confirmed an internal debate over a proposed hijab ban, though he insisted it was settled with everyone’s agreement, including Bardella’s.

Lawmaker Alexandre Loubet acknowledged that the party is still working out the numbers to fund the rollback of Macron’s reform, aiming to cut roughly €125 billion in spending.

Why Marine Le Pen Overtook Jordan Bardella on Campaign Posters

An RN campaign poster leaves room for doubt about Le Pen’s commitment to Bardella, appearing on it alone with her arms outstretched above French flags like a risen Christ, accompanied by the slogan “For France, a Renaissance.” Vanity Fair reported that within the National Rally, concerns were mounting over whether Bardella was losing touch amid his new taste for the high life, including being spotted in Monaco in a VIP box at the Formula 1 Grand Prix alongside Maria Carolina.

Les pseudo-preuves de Mediapart sont enfin sorties : des montages grossiers, d’obscures captures d’écran manipulables, reprenant des propos ignobles que je n'ai évidemment jamais tenus. Ces « preuves » n’en sont donc pas et ne tiendront pas une seconde devant un tribunal.La… — https://x.com/j_bardella/status/2105712547298939066

That Monaco appearance coincided with France reeling from the killing of 11-year-old Lyhanna Rameau Bernard, whose body was found in a grain silo after she went missing. While about 6,000 people took part in a silent march in her memory in Fleurance, Bardella dismissed questions on BFM TV about his presence in the principality by asking, “Is that a serious question?” He noted that the family had asked politicians not to attend only after adding that silent marches happen every day, prompting questions about whether Le Pen worried her protégé had become a political liability.

How the National Rally Settled Its Internal Platform Debates

Politico reported that despite outward appearances of unity, the party faced internal friction regarding key policy details. “There was an internal debate, and the conclusion was the proposed hijab ban,” Laurent Jacobelli, a member of Parliament and a spokesperson for the National Rally, told Politico, adding, “It was settled with everyone’s agreement, Jordan included.”

Photo: politico.eu

Alexandre Loubet, another National Rally member of Parliament, acknowledged to Politico during an agricultural fair appearance with Bardella that the party was still hammering out specifics. Loubet noted that officials were still working out the exact numbers needed to pay for rolling back reforms instituted by Emmanuel Macron. Le Pen has promised to present a plan this fall aimed at cutting roughly €125 billion in spending.

Political Figure Reported Role / Stance Key Campaign Focus Marine Le Pen Party leader Promising a €125 billion spending cut plan; featured solo on renaissance posters Jordan Bardella First support Backing Le Pen in media and on the field to broaden the future majority Laurent Jacobelli MP and RN Spokesperson Confirmed internal party consensus on the proposed hijab ban

What Lies Ahead for the Le Pen and Bardella Ticket

Le Pen seems to be promising an American-style ticket where she serves as president and Bardella takes the role of prime minister. However, Politico and Vanity Fair highlight the structural differences in French elections, where the president is elected directly and then appoints a prime minister based in part on the results of separate legislative elections. Bardella will ultimately have to wait for those legislative results and for Le Pen to keep her word.

Why Marine One NEVER Flies Alone 🚁

In response to Vanity Fair, Bardella’s press adviser Chabert insisted that the alliance remains solid, stating, “It’s a joint campaign, and they will continue to work as a team.” Chabert added, “There has been no change in their respective roles. We will not allow attempts to destabilize the presidential campaign to affect us.” Pointing to ongoing coordination, Chabert noted that the pair held a joint press conference to present the alternative budget.

Meanwhile, Loubet outlined Bardella’s supporting function moving forward, telling Politico that the leader will act as “her first support … in the media, on the field, to broaden the [future] majority” while party officials iron out the final details of their platform.