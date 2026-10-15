Al Pacino to Receive SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award

Al Pacino will receive the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award for his career and humanitarian work at the 33rd Actor Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on February 28, 2027, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and stream live on Netflix, Reuters reported.

The Bottom Line

The 86-year-old actor will become the 62nd recipient of SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor, which recognizes career achievements and contributions to the profession.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Pacino’s extensive credits span iconic cinematic performances alongside decades of humanitarian involvement, including disaster relief advocacy and charitable foundation work.

Six Decades of Iconic Screen and Stage Roles

Born Alfredo James Pacino in New York, the veteran performer navigated a challenging path through the 1960s before achieving his major breakthrough in the 1972 film The Godfather. Across a career spanning more than six decades, Pacino cemented his status as a cinematic legend by portraying unforgettable characters, including Michael Corleone in The Godfather films, NYPD detective Frank Serpico in 1973’s Serpico, and Miami mobster Tony Montana in 1983’s Scarface. More recently, he brought his commanding screen presence to Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 feature Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood as Hollywood agent Marvin Schwarz.

Al Pacino will be honored with SAG-AFTRA’s Life Achievement Award at the Actor Awards on Feb. 28, 2027.Pacino said: “I wondered and wandered most of my life but have always felt at home with a script and my fellow actors. It’s the work and the actors along the way that have… pic.twitter.com/DNRp8hF0m0” — https://x.com/Variety/status/2110749034788872554

His decorated resume includes a Best Actor Academy Award for his portrayal of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade in 1992’s Scent of a Woman. Alongside his cinematic footprint, he has earned two Tony Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Actor Awards, adding to lifetime honors from the American Film Institute, the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award, a Kennedy Center Honor, and a Venice Career Golden Lion.

The Shrine Auditorium Ceremony and Union Recognition

SAG-AFTRA bestows its Life Achievement Award annually upon a performer who embodies the finest ideals of the acting profession. Union leadership expressed profound admiration for the honoree ahead of the upcoming gala. When you watch him perform, you are witnessing a student and a master.

Photo: WTVB

Photo: WV News

Reflecting on his journey through the decades, Pacino shared a perspective with the union. It’s an honor to be recognized by SAG-AFTRA in celebrating the journey. Fans and industry peers tracking the upcoming broadcast on Showbiz411 have already begun speculating about potential presenters for the milestone event.

Award / Milestone Details & Organization SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award 62nd recipient, presented at the 33rd Actor Awards on February 28, 2027 Academy Award Recognition Won Best Actor for Scent of a Woman (1992); multiple prior nominations Humanitarian Contributions Includes support for the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles and the Arthritis Foundation

Humanitarian Advocacy Beyond the Soundstages

Beyond his contributions to film, television, and theater, Pacino maintains a record of philanthropic and humanitarian service. His community and advocacy efforts include support for the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles. In 2009, he received the Jane Wyman Humanitarian Award from the Southern California Chapter of the Arthritis Foundation in recognition of his charitable endeavors. Furthermore, he participated in the America: A Tribute to Heroes telethon in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Chris O'Donnell Salutes Al Pacino at the AFI Life Achievement Award

As SAG-AFTRA prepares to stream its gala, the union honors an artist whose cultural footprint stretches far beyond individual box office milestones.