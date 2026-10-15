Home » World » US Considers Using Mother of All Bombs Against Iran Amid Escalating Tensions

As the standoff between Washington and Tehran approaches a critical juncture this October 2026, the United States military is actively evaluating the deployment of its GBU-43/B air blast weapon, known widely as the “Mother of All Bombs,” against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities, according to reporting by CNN.

The diplomatic collapse that unraveled a brief Pakistani-brokered memorandum of understanding this past summer has left negotiations in a deep freeze. Following Iranian strikes in the Strait of Hormuz and subsequent American military responses, the United States has reportedly considered options for a new round of escalation. These deliberations bring heavy conventional firepower back into the geopolitical calculus.

Weighing the Tactical Limits of the GBU-43/B

Weighing in at roughly ten tons, the GBU-43/B is considered the largest non-nuclear weapon in the American arsenal. Measuring 30 feet long and guided via GPS after rolling out of an MC-130 transport plane, the device generates an immense blast wave powered by the equivalent of 18,000 pounds of explosive material. Yet military sources speaking to CNN have expressed skepticism regarding its utility against heavily fortified underground nuclear sites, noting its potential use would have primarily a psychological impact. The GBU-43/B is not the heaviest non-nuclear weapon in the military’s arsenal; that title belongs to the GBU-57, a bunker-busting bomb weighing 30,000 pounds.

🇺🇲 CNN: White House advisers and U.S. military planners have drafted strike options against Iran that include deploying the GBU-43/B (MOAB), popularly known as the "Mother of All Bombs", targeting nuclear facilities such as Pickaxe Mountain and critical energy infrastructure.… — https://x.com/thetect0nic/status/2110600252742906110

Alternative heavy ordnance is routinely discussed in military circles for deep subterranean targets. In an interview on the Arabic FM radio network, Yarob Sakhr noted that the GBU-57, which weighs about 13 tons, is specifically engineered to target deeply buried military infrastructure and tunnel entrances, operating under strict tactical conditions.

Weapon Designation Approximate Weight Primary Intended Function Operational Context GBU-43/B (MOAB) 21,600 lbs (9,800 kg) Surface blast wave Evaluated for energy infrastructure and psychological impact GBU-57 (MOP) 30,000 lbs Deep underground bunker penetration Targeting hardened military structures and tunnel networks

Political Fallout and the High Cost of Classified Leaks

The internal military planning runs parallel to mounting domestic political pressures.

Photo: قناة ومنصة المشهد

The broader regional ripple effects continue to complicate international stability. Al Mashhad reported on a wide array of concurrent geopolitical developments, highlighting ongoing security challenges from regional conflicts to cross-border strikes affecting energy infrastructure.

As military planners refine their contingency menus, the fundamental question remains whether conventional deterrence can alter strategic calculations in Tehran. With diplomatic channels stalled and electoral deadlines looming, the region remains caught between high-stakes posturing and the potential for further military escalation.