Once bookshops in the United Kingdom run out of their current stock of Sally Rooney’s novels, there will be no more. Faber & Faber, the Irish novelist’s U.K. publisher, will no longer be publishing her books in the U.K. market because they are unable to pass on royalty payments to Rooney without breaking anti-terrorism laws.

The Clash Between Publishing and the Terrorism Act 2000

The situation stems from a pledge Rooney made in August 2025. In August 2025, the writer behind Normal People and Conversations With Friends committed to donating earnings from her publications and creative undertakings to Palestine Action, a U.K. organization whose stated objective is “ending global complicity with Israel’s genocidal apartheid regime.” British law under the Terrorism Act 2000 dictates that any person or corporate entity faces up to 14 years behind bars for a criminal offense if someone, or a company, “provides money or other property, and knows or has reasonable cause to suspect that it will or may be used for the purposes of terrorism.” Should Faber transfer those royalties to Rooney, and she subsequently passes them on to Palestine Action, that transaction would amount to financing a terrorist organization.

There have been more than 700 arrests of protesters related to the Palestine Action ban. This designation is widely regarded as a disturbing misuse of anti-terrorism laws.

Commercial Stakes and Market Exclusions

In years when Rooney has a new paperback or hardback out, sales of her books account for something like 10 percent of the company’s income. The author’s works will be supplied by Faber in Ireland and across Commonwealth territories, while Farrar, Straus and Giroux handles her U.S. distribution and Penguin Random House manages multiple other international regions. This decision only applies to the U.K. market.

Photo: eng.pressbee.net

While British authorities are unlikely to actually attempt arresting Rooney upon visiting the nation, openly acknowledging that this outcome is mandated by existing legislation underscores how ridiculous the statute is for both Rooney and Faber.

Upcoming Legal Battles in the Supreme Court

The specific timing of the statement helps demonstrate that Faber didn’t simply abandon Rooney out of cowardice regarding her political stances. Palestine Action first sought to invalidate the prohibition via the U.K.’s High Court back in February. The court found the ban disproportionate, but the government then appealed to the Court of Appeal, which upheld the proscription in June. With the Supreme Court scheduled to review the appeal next month, the joint disclosure by Faber and Rooney thrusts the entire controversy back into the public spotlight. Prime Minister Andy Burnham is fighting to keep the ban.

Prior to assuming office, Burnham formally apologized because Keir Starmer took too long to advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza, stating, “Labour’s initial response to the treatment of Gaza caused huge hurt.”