Jacques Raynaud defends Champions Cup format

As the Union Bordeaux-Bègles prepares to open its European campaign against Gloucester, EPCR Director General Jacques Raynaud has defended the growth and competitive format of the Champions Cup, reporting 100 million global television viewers and addressing ongoing debates regarding South African franchise participation.

Record Audiences and Revised Tournament Structures

European professional rugby is drawing larger audiences than ever across international markets. The tournament’s most recent edition surpassed 100 million television viewers worldwide, with broadcasts reaching 70 countries. The final match, won by Union Bordeaux-Bègles, drew 15 million direct television viewers, while total stadium attendance across the competition reached 1.5 million supporters.

This widespread commercial and spectator growth has prompted the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) to adjust tournament formats for the current season to improve sporting equity. Under the revised rules, only the top three teams in each pool will secure direct qualification for the round of 16. The remaining qualification spots will be determined by the overall standings. Jacques Raynaud defended this adjustment after previous editions saw certain teams advance with just a single victory while others were eliminated despite securing two wins.

Integrating South African Franchises and Tackling the French Cycle

The inclusion of South African teams in the northern hemisphere tournament continues to spark debate among supporters and analysts. Addressing these criticisms, Jacques Raynaud views the overall balance as positive while acknowledging that the Springbok franchises remain in an adjustment phase. Raynaud emphasized that these clubs are navigating a four-to-five-year transition period within a tournament he describes as the hardest club competition globally, contrasting it with European clubs that possess thirty years of institutional history and culture.

At the same time, French clubs have secured victory in the last six editions of the Champions Cup. Despite this clear domestic dominance, Raynaud rejected claims of a structural imbalance within the tournament structure. He observed that while a distinct French cycle is currently underway, participating leagues remain well-represented in the decisive knockout phases.

Metric Previous Figure / Context New Adjustment / Status Pool Qualification Varied advancement based strictly on pool placing Top three advance directly; remaining spots decided by overall standings Bonus Points Standard European scoring format Adoption of the Top 14 offensive bonus system Finals Ticketing Demand High volume leading to venue shortages in Bilbao Prioritizing venues exceeding 60,000 capacity

Refining Matchday Operations and Ticketing Logistics

To maintain intensity throughout the full duration of a match, the EPCR has officially adopted the offensive bonus point system traditionally utilized in the French Top 14. Raynaud explained that this formula is best suited to maintain an 80-minute intensity level across all fixtures. Additional operational updates target video review protocols and pre-match team presentations to elevate the solemnity of European fixtures.

Photo: ici.fr

Logistical pressures regarding final match attendance also demand structural shifts. Following significant ticket demand frustrations among Bordeaux supporters at the Bilbao final, Raynaud acknowledged that organizer demand could easily fill three separate stadiums. To accommodate this public appetite, the EPCR intends to select host venues with capacities exceeding 60,000 seats and will implement an official resale platform dedicated to supporters.