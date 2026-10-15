Ottawa 4-Year-Old Dies After Pool Incident

A four-year-old child died after being found unresponsive in a neighbour’s backyard swimming pool in Ottawa’s Carson Grove neighbourhood. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene and during transport to the hospital, but resuscitation efforts proved unsuccessful.

Emergency Response on Bathgate Drive

Ottawa police and paramedic units were dispatched to a residential area near Bathgate Drive and Matheson Road in the city’s east end. Emergency crews were called to the home around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Paramedics confirmed the child was in cardiac arrest upon discovery. Officers initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation immediately before paramedics took over advanced life support measures en route to the hospital.

These are not easy calls, paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said, noting that operational support resources were activated to assist personnel dealing with the critical incident. Deschamps added, We have a lot of resources in place to support staff after difficult times.

Ongoing Police Investigation into Property Access

Investigators from the Ottawa Police Service have stated that a preliminary review revealed no suspicious circumstances surrounding the event. However, inquiries remain active regarding how the young child accessed the adjacent property. Police said Thursday in a news release that the investigation has found no indication of suspicious circumstances, and noted that officers will continue to review the circumstances surrounding the incident, including how the child accessed the neighbouring property.

Photo: The Spec

To protect the privacy of the affected family, local law enforcement agencies have withheld identifying details, including the child’s gender. Authorities have offered public expressions of sympathy directed toward the family, neighbourhood residents, and first responders impacted by the fatality. In a statement, officials said, Our heartfelt condolences are with the child’s family and loved ones, as well as the neighbours and first responders affected by this tragic loss.

Incident Detail Reported Information Location Carson Grove area (near Bathgate Drive and Matheson Road, Ottawa) Date of Response Wednesday Current Status Investigation ongoing; no suspicious circumstances found

Next Steps for Local Authorities

The Ottawa Police Service continues to review the circumstances of the incident to determine the sequence of events that led to the pool access. No further public updates have been scheduled as support systems remain in place for the community and responding personnel.

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