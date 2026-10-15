Indonesia Slash-and-Burn Fires Trigger Southeast Asia Haze Crisis

The worst haze in more than a decade is blanketing Southeast Asia, pushing air pollution in Indonesia’s Kalimantan region to more than four times the level of hazardous, as slash-and-burn farming practices trigger urgent diplomatic complaints from neighboring Singapore and Malaysia.

Unlike Hawai’i, where the most volatile aspect of air quality comes from volcanic activity, Southeast Asia’s recurring crisis stems directly from deliberate fires set to clear agricultural land. The Indonesian president has categorized these methods as ecological terrorism, though the illegal burns persist despite prohibitions enacted through various laws since the 1990s.

Critics say the central government needs to do more to enforce existing laws, increase fines, and address conditions exacerbated by a strong El Nino season. The dense smoke has pushed air pollution numbers in Kalimantan past four times hazardous thresholds on Thursday morning, remaining in unhealthy ranges for weeks.

The particulate blankets have drifted across international borders, prompting formal diplomatic protests from the governments of Singapore and Malaysia. Parts of the Philippines have also experienced the impact of the regional pollution.

Upcoming ASEAN Agenda

Diplomatic friction over the environmental crisis is set to escalate next month in Manila. A spokesperson for the Philippine Foreign Ministry stated this week that transboundary haze will be on the agenda when regional foreign ministers gather ahead of the leaders’ meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Affected Location Source Region Primary Driver Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines Kalimantan, Indonesia Slash-and-burn land clearing & El Nino

Foreign ministers meeting in Manila will address the issue. The upcoming meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations provides a venue for neighboring nations to discuss the cross-border fallout.