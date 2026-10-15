Paul Vercammen Contracts West Nile Virus in Van Nuys

Veteran journalist and ShelterBox U.S.A. communications director Paul Vercammen contracted West Nile virus from mosquito bites sustained at a driving range in Van Nuys, independent.com reported. The diagnosis came to light when the American Red Cross notified Vercammen within days of a routine blood donation, a procedure he undergoes regularly due to his rare blood type.

Los Angeles County public health officials have recorded 216 human infections and 10 deaths this year, marking the highest count in nearly a decade. KEYT noted that across 24 California counties, nearly 300 cases have been logged during a hot, muggy summer that accelerated mosquito proliferation.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Mechanism of Action: West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne pathogen. It targets the central nervous system in severe manifestations, inciting neuroinflammation.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne pathogen. It targets the central nervous system in severe manifestations, inciting neuroinflammation. Neurological Complications: Vercammen developed meningitis and encephalitis, which are dangerous inflammations of the brain and its surrounding membranes, alongside aphasia, a neurological impairment affecting speech and language processing.

Vercammen developed meningitis and encephalitis, which are dangerous inflammations of the brain and its surrounding membranes, alongside aphasia, a neurological impairment affecting speech and language processing. Asymptomatic Proliferation: Most human infections remain asymptomatic or present as mild, flu-like illness, meaning reported clinical numbers frequently underestimate total community transmission.

Hospitalization at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Following the positive blood screening, Vercammen experienced severe dizziness, falls, and violent headaches in early September, independent.com reported. The condition escalated rapidly when he lost his ability to communicate normally. During an initial medical assessment, when asked to rate his pain on a scale of one to ten, his aphasia caused him to string together unrelated technology terms like Gmail and Instagram instead of articulating numeric values.

Admitted to UCLA’s Santa Monica Medical Center, Vercammen spent five days receiving extensive neurological evaluations. Doctors confirmed he suffered from both meningitis and encephalopathy. Individuals over the age of 50 face heightened statistical vulnerability to these severe neuroinvasive forms of the disease, according to KEYT’s reporting.

Metric Los Angeles County Data Clinical Context Confirmed Human Infections 216 cases Highest count in nearly a decade across the county. Mortality Rate 10 deaths Represents severe neuroinvasive outcomes. Hospitalization Duration 5 days (Patient-specific) Required for acute neuroinflammation and speech monitoring.

Vector Surveillance and Regional Public Health Response

While Los Angeles County experiences an intense outbreak, neighboring jurisdictions maintain active biological surveillance. In Santa Barbara County, Brian Cabrera, head of Mosquito and Vector Management, stated that local scientists trap mosquitoes and test swabs from deceased birds via UC Davis. West Nile virus has not been detected locally in Santa Barbara, according to independent.com.

However, vector management teams identified a single adult and six larvae of the Aedes aegypti mosquito in Carpinteria since July. These vectors possess the biological capacity to transmit dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika viruses, though those pathogens are not known to be circulating in Santa Barbara. Additionally, a single Australian backyard mosquito (Aedes notoscriptus) capable of carrying canine heartworm was identified on the Westside.

When to Consult a Doctor

Consult a physician urgently if you develop sudden high fevers, severe throbbing headaches, neck stiffness, disorientation, muscle weakness, or sudden speech difficulties such as those characteristic of aphasia. Older adults should exercise extreme vigilance, as they face elevated risks for rapid neurological deterioration.

Prevention Protocols and Humanitarian Advocacy

Reflecting on his recovery, Vercammen emphasized the critical need for personal protective measures, urging the public to wear insect repellent, long pants, and long socks, particularly during dusk when mosquito activity peaks. He also highlighted the omnipresence of breeding grounds in standing water, noting that even minor receptacles like dog dishes or flower pots can harbor larvae.

Despite missing a disaster simulation in Oregon for ShelterBox U.S.A. due to his hospitalization, Vercammen returned to advocating for the organization. He noted that a modest donation of $25 provides three durable mosquito nets, drawing an ironic parallel between the protective measures deployed in international humanitarian relief zones and the domestic precautions required during California’s severe vector season.

References

Man contracts West Nile virus in Currituck, calls for county to issue warning