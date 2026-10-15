UK HRT patch shortages continue with stock out until 2025

Women across the UK face renewed hormone replacement therapy shortages, with Department of Health and Social Care notices warning that FemSeven Conti and Estradot patches remain out of stock, leaving patients seeking alternative prescriptions.

What You Need to Know About Patch Availability

Hormone replacement therapy, commonly known as HRT, replaces oestrogen and progestogen levels lost during menopause. The NHS Business Services Authority recorded that nearly two million women aged 40 and above in England received prescriptions for these treatments during the 2025–26 period. Access remains uneven, and supply disruptions have persisted since December 2024. A recent medicine supply notification from the Department of Health and Social Care confirms that FemSeven Conti patches are out of stock until late November. Meanwhile, shortages affecting Estradot patches, which contain estradiol, will extend into January, marking what pharmacists describe as the second longest running individual medicine shortage in the UK.

Clinical Alternatives and Substitute Formulations

When specific patches disappear from pharmacy shelves, clinicians emphasize that maintaining the correct oestrogen dosage is the primary therapeutic goal. Alternative patches listed under serious shortage protocols include Evorel Conti, Estradot Conti 30/95, Estradot Conti 40/130, Estraderm MX, and Evorel. These substitutes often combine estradiol with a different synthetic progestogen, such as norethisterone, and require twice-weekly application rather than once-weekly schedules. Paula Briggs, a consultant in sexual and reproductive health and former chair of the British Menopause Society, notes that varying progestogens do not adversely affect symptom control because progestogens exist primarily to protect the lining of the womb rather than manage symptoms.

Supply Chain Pressures and Regulatory Action

Annual utilisation rates for HRT have climbed by more than 10%, according to clinical figures. Sehar Shahid, a member of the National Pharmacy Association’s board, voiced deep frustration over specialized HRT products that defy straightforward substitution. Industry representatives urge the government to convene a taskforce to fully grasp this issue, bringing together all aspects of the supply chain.

Contraindications and When to Consult a Clinician

Patients experiencing disrupted HRT regimens must consult a clinician before altering their administration schedule. Clinicians caution against leaving a patch on for longer than prescribed, cutting patches up, or borrowing HRT treatments from others.

Affected Product Active Ingredients Expected Resolution Approved Alternatives FemSeven Conti Estradiol / Levonorgestrel Late November Evorel Conti, Estradot Conti 30/95, Estradot Conti 40/130 Estradot Patches Estradiol January Estraderm MX, Evorel

References