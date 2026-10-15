Lamsing Targets Leg Kick Knockout Against Rhenimi at ONE Friday Fights 175

Lamsing and Abdessamie Rhenimi will headline ONE Friday Fights 175 in a high-stakes Muay Thai main event, with Lamsing vowing to utilize devastating leg kicks to chop down his opponent, as reported by beIN SPORTS.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Lamsing’s stated focus on leg kicks creates a clear path to accumulating significant-strike volume in fantasy Muay Thai formats.

Rematch Implications: A decisive victory for Lamsing keeps his trajectory aligned with a potential rematch against Denkriangkrai.

The Main Event Clash at ONE Friday Fights 175

The full card for ONE Friday Fights 175 places the spotlight firmly on the Muay Thai clash between Lamsing and Abdessamie Rhenimi. Both fighters enter the ring with clear finishing intentions, setting the stage for a high-paced encounter.

‘My Punches Will Close The Show’ – Lamsing, Abdessamie Rhenimi Target Knockouts At ONE Friday Fights 175

While Rhenimi looks to make a statement under the ONE Championship banner, Lamsing brings a tactical approach rooted in dismantling his opponent’s mobility. Lamsing has made it clear he intends to target Rhenimi’s lead leg to neutralize his movement and set up heavier artillery.

Future Trajectory and Division Impact

Beyond the immediate outcome of the main event, Lamsing has his sights set further up the divisional ladder. A statement win on this card serves a dual purpose for the Thai standout.

MiddleEasy noted that Lamsing is eyeing a future rematch with Denkriangkrai, making an impressive performance against Rhenimi an absolute necessity. With the full card officially revealed by beIN SPORTS, the pressure rests entirely on both headliners to deliver the stoppages they promised during fight week.

Athlete Primary Stated Weapon Immediate Goal Lamsing Leg Kicks & Punches Knockout win and Denkriangkrai rematch Abdessamie Rhenimi Power Punches Main event stoppage

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.