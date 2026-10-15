EU Court Upholds Dublin Airport Passenger Cap For Slots

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on Thursday that regulators must account for Dublin Airport’s 32-million-passenger cap when allocating airline flight slots, delivering a significant legal blow to carriers that challenged the limit.

The Bottom Line

The EU’s top court determined that the 32 million annual passenger ceiling constitutes a legal restriction that the Irish Aviation Authority must factor into slot allocations, potentially impacting historic airline schedules.

State airport operator daa and airline executives acknowledge the ruling brings regulatory clarity, even as carriers lobby the government to abolish the cap entirely.

Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien anticipates lifting the limit to 40 million passengers following required environmental assessments and statutory reviews.

Court Ruling Reaffirms 2007 Planning Limits

The judgment from the EU’s highest court addresses a legal challenge brought in 2024 by major carriers including Aer Lingus and Ryanair, alongside U.S. carriers, against the Irish Aviation Authority’s slot-setting parameters for winter 2024. The Court of Justice of the European Union found that planning restrictions affecting an airport’s capacity must dictate the operational parameters used by coordinators. Planners originally capped traffic across terminals one and two at 32 million passengers a year in 2007. Despite that limit, Dublin Airport handled 36.4 million people in 2025 and expects to eclipse that volume.

The EU's top court has ruled that Dublin Airport's 32-million-passenger cap must be taken into account when allocating flight slots, even if it means airlines losing slots they previously held – but the government can still ditch the cap if it wants tohttps://t.co/sHKdMFro6p — https://x.com/thejournal_ie/status/2110728186162040902

The CJEU specified that taking the passenger cap into account could exceptionally result in some historic slots not being reallocated to airlines that would otherwise claim them. The court clarified that temporary slots not definitively acquired do not constitute a right to property under the Charter of Fundamental Rights. Local residential groups, such as the St Margaret’s/The Ward residents’ grouping, welcomed the decision, asserting that planning limits put in place to protect surrounding communities can no longer be ignored.

Airlines Push for Legislative Repeal

Following the decision, airline leadership renewed pressure on the Irish government to scrap the restriction. Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary called the cap “stupid” and predicted that traffic at Dublin would hit 40 million next year following recent regulator decisions to cut passenger charges. Similarly, Aer Lingus emphasized that the priority remains completing the statutory process to amend the passenger cap and provide long-term certainty for the wider Irish economy.

Photo: Irish Examiner

Metric / Milestone Data Point Original Planning Cap 32 Million Passengers (Established 2007) 2025 Actual Passenger Volume 36.4 Million Passengers Proposed Expanded Cap 40 Million Passengers DAA Infrastructure Application €2 Billion Investment Plan

State airports company daa noted that the judgment brings much-needed clarity to the various regulatory regimes impacting aviation in Ireland. daa formally requested an increase to 40 million passengers in August via an application to Fingal County Council while backing a €2 billion infrastructure plan to expand capacity.

Government Response and Climate Concerns

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said he expects to make an order lifting the limit to 40 million relatively shortly. Parliament passed the Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Act this summer, granting the minister authority to alter or axe the cap. However, the Department of Transport indicated that implementing the order requires completing necessary environmental assessments.

Photo: The Journal

Meanwhile, environmental advocates caution that removing the cap carries broader implications. Sorcha Tunney, senior manager at climate change charity Opportunity Green, noted that while the court ruling does not prevent the government from lifting the restriction, removing it would enable increased airport activity with significant consequences for aviation emissions.

The case now returns to the Irish High Court, where local judges must apply the CJEU ruling should the airlines continue their original legal action.

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