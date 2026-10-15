Trump Crypto Adviser Patrick Witt Announces White House Departure

Patrick Witt, President Donald Trump’s top cryptocurrency adviser, announced his departure from the administration this week, concluding a tenure marked by his work on the CLARITY Act, a proposed federal bill designed to make a framework for cryptocurrency.

The Long Post on X Detailing Witt’s Exit

In a lengthy post on X published Wednesday, Witt described his time serving in the administration as the privilege of his lifetime. He thanked the president for the opportunity to serve again during his second term, praising what he called a clear-eyed vision to ensure the United States remains the undisputed global superpower amid technological change and geopolitical strife, as reported by The National Desk.

“First and foremost, I want to thank @POTUS for the opportunity to serve the American people again in your second term,” Witt wrote in the post.

Witt also used the announcement to thank multiple senators for their assistance in moving the CLARITY Act forward. He stated that with regulators and elected officials supporting digital asset innovation, the future of the technology in America remains bright.

“With regulators and elected officials like you, I rest easy knowing the future of digital asset innovation in America is bright,” he added.

The Future of the CLARITY Act Amid Leadership Changes

Despite Witt’s departure from his advisory role, the administration’s legislative priorities appear unchanged. A White House official confirmed that the CLARITY Act remains a priority for President Trump, according to reporting from The Hill newspaper.

The proposed federal bill is intended to make a framework for cryptocurrency.

Transition to the Private Sector and Unstated Next Steps

Witt did not immediately outline his specific destination following his departure from government service. In the final lines of his Wednesday post on X, he indicated that more details regarding his career plans would be shared soon.

Photo: thenationaldesk.com

“Regarding next steps, I’ll have to more to share soon,” Witt concluded. “For now, I’ll say this: I am extremely bullish on America as we embark upon a new golden age of technological advancement across multiple frontiers. I’m grateful to have done my part to unleash American innovation while in government, and I look forward to advancing that same mission in the private sector!”