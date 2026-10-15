Montreal Father Sentenced to Life for Drowning 9-Year-Old Daughter

Luciano Frattolin, a Montreal man convicted of drowning his nine-year-old daughter Melina in a rural New York marsh, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years. Judge Tatiana Coffinger delivered the sentence in Essex County Court, rejecting a defense motion to set aside the verdict.

Life Sentence and Consecutive Terms in New York Court

The sentencing brings a legal conclusion to a case that began in July 2025, when Frattolin took his daughter on a road trip to the United States. On the night they were scheduled to return to Montreal, Frattolin contacted police to claim that Melina had been abducted after he pulled his vehicle to the side of the road.

During the three-week trial, prosecutors used car location data, cellphone records, and surveillance footage to dismantle the kidnapping narrative. A jury in Elizabethtown, New York, deliberated for just one hour on August 10, finding Frattolin guilty of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.

In addition to the life sentence for murder, Judge Coffinger ordered a consecutive sentence of one to three years for concealing a human corpse. Addressing the defendant directly in the courtroom, Coffinger remarked on the delusions that marked the case. “Mr. Frattolin, you live in a world of self-made delusion of wealth and image. When the greatest accomplishment of your life would have been to be a great father, that is not what you are going to be remembered for.”

Closing Statements and Courtroom Reactions

Family members and loved ones of young Melina watched the proceedings from the back of the courtroom. Essex County District Attorney Michael Langey read a statement on behalf of the family outside the courthouse, expressing relief that the legal chapter had closed.

In a statement read by the district attorney, the family said, “We continue to suffer deeply since the day Melina was brutally murdered. Nothing can bring Melina back, but we are relieved that this chapter is over. We are sincerely grateful to everyone who worked on the case. Your dedication and persistence, your efforts helped bring a measure of justice for our family.”

Langey also emphasized the profound impact of the crime on the wider community, noting that Montreal residents, teachers, and the local school suffered a deep loss due to the defendant’s actions. Following the sentence, the defense issued a formal notice of appeal.

Case Milestone Date Details Initial Trip & Incident July 2025 Road trip to the U.S. ends with the death of nine-year-old Melina Frattolin in New York. Jury Verdict August 10, 2026 Essex County Court jury convicts Luciano Frattolin of second-degree murder and concealment of a corpse after one hour of deliberation. Sentencing October 2026 Judge Tatiana Coffinger sentences Frattolin to life in prison with parole eligibility after 25 years, plus a consecutive one to three years for corpse concealment.