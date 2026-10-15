Illinois Tech vs. Dominican University Soccer Match Highlights: IIT Wins 2-1

How Did the Second Half Unfold at Illinois Tech?

The second period opened with a flurry of substitutions from both benches. Illinois Tech brought on fresh legs including Cal Graham, Junior Pineda-Alcala, and Tomas Rebelatto, while Dominican countered by introducing Alexander Garcia, Eduardo Lopez, Rogelio Cisneros, and Rounak Nanda. Physical play characterized the opening minutes, with Rebelatto and Dominican’s Tristen Banquil both conceding early fouls.

Illinois Tech applied sustained pressure as the period progressed. Pineda-Alcala tested Dominican goalkeeper Alexander Garcia in the 61st minute with a shot toward the top of the frame, which Garcia successfully batted away. Brennan Paradiso followed shortly after with an attempt that sailed high over the crossbar. Tempers and defensive pressure flared when Illinois Tech’s Theo Balea picked up a yellow card in the 65th minute, immediately preceding a scoring bid by Tomas Rebelatto.

Who Broke the Scoring Drought?

The deadlock finally broke in the 74th minute when Darii Kishchak found the back of the net to put Illinois Tech ahead 1–0. Dominican attempted to reset, earning a yellow card for Travis Fowler in the 74th minute and another for Rounak Nanda in the 81st minute as they tried to disrupt Illinois Tech’s attacking rhythm.

Illinois Tech capitalized on that momentum in the 83rd minute. Junior Pineda-Alcala doubled the lead to 2–0, steering home an assist from Paul Balea to give the side breathing room heading into the final stretch of regulation time.

How Did Dominican Respond in the Final Minutes?

Tristen Banquil sparked a late comeback bid in the 85th minute, converting a scoring opportunity with an assist credited to Jonathan Almaguer to cut Illinois Tech’s lead to 2–1.

Dominican continued to press forward in the closing moments. Cristian Garcia fired a shot toward the bottom right corner in the 88th minute, but Illinois Tech goalkeeper David Rodriguez stood his ground to make a crucial save. Dominican earned a final corner kick moments later, but the Illinois Tech defense held firm to preserve the narrow advantage until the final whistle.