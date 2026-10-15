Kendall Jenner denies lesbian rumors on The Kardashians

Kendall Jenner is addressing long-standing public speculation regarding her sexuality on an episode of The Kardashians, clarifying that she is not a lesbian and has never dated Cara Delevingne, though she is not opposed to physical exploration with women in the future.

The Bottom Line

Kendall Jenner explicitly denied being a lesbian on The Kardashians, pushing back against rumors that persisted throughout her friendship with fellow model Cara Delevingne.

The 30-year-old model admitted she has never had a desire to have sex with women, though she joked that “being a lesbian would be fun and easier” because “men suck.”

The public comments arrived amid her ongoing relationship with actor Jacob Elordi, with whom she was recently spotted traveling internationally.

Addressing a Friendship Rumors

For more than a decade, public fascination has followed the close bond between Jenner and Delevingne. On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Jenner noted that the model brought her under her wing and made her feel safe when she first entered the high-pressure modeling industry. However, that professional closeness spawned persistent rumors that the pair were romantically involved.

Kendall Jenner via Instagram. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/qCHCdw1yAI — https://x.com/accesskardash/status/2106108534681129340

“We should address this. It’s because of our love for each other. People think I’m a lesbian to this day,” Jenner stated. “I’m not.” The 30-year-old model clarified that despite the intense public interest, their relationship has strictly remained platonic, describing Delevingne as a sister.

Jenner went on to elaborate on her perspective, noting, “There’s definitely a rumor that her and I dated or something in the past, which is not true. Not that I would have anything wrong with dating Cara, but we’ve just always been best buds.”

Weighing the Realities of Dating and Attraction

While shooting down any history of a romance with Delevingne, Jenner offered a candid caveat regarding her openness to future experiences. She noted that she “wouldn’t be opposed to having some fun with a girl,” adding a lighthearted remark about the dating pool.

“For the record, I think being a lesbian would be fun and amazing,” Jenner said, joking that straight dating comes with frustration because “men suck.” She reiterated her personal orientation by stating that she has never had an active desire to have sex with women, yet concluded with a playful caveat: “By the way, I have nothing against having sex with Cara. I just have never had a desire to have sex with women. Never say never, right?”

The Current Romance with Jacob Elordi

The candid conversation about her love life coincides with Jenner’s current relationship with actor Jacob Elordi. The pair have maintained a steady presence in international media headlines following multiple public appearances together.

Photo: cos.tv

Jenner and the Euphoria star were first linked earlier in the year when they were spotted showing affection at an afterparty for Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance. Since then, the couple has traveled extensively across global destinations, including stops in Tokyo, London, and Paris.

Key Figure Associated Event / Project Reported Timeline Kendall Jenner Addressed sexuality rumors on The Kardashians October 15 Cara Delevingne Friend and subject of past dating speculation 11 to 12-year friendship span Jacob Elordi Romantically linked following Coachella appearance Earlier this year

The timeline of Jenner’s public admissions highlights a rare moment of personal introspection within a reality television franchise, demonstrating how high-profile figures navigate public assumptions about their personal identities while maintaining active, highly scrutinized public relationships.