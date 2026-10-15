PepsiCo Warns India Energy Drink Ban Could Dry Supplies

There will be no goods in the market after a couple of months, PepsiCo’s lawyer told the Delhi High Court on Thursday, October 15, 2026, warning that a regulatory ban on the “energy drink” label could drain nationwide supplies of top-selling beverages like Sting as rival Red Bull continues to sell freely, Reuters reported.

The Bottom Line

Supply Drain: PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) warns that existing stocks of its top-selling energy drinks will run dry nationwide within two months following regulatory restrictions.

warns that existing stocks of its top-selling energy drinks will run dry nationwide within two months following regulatory restrictions. Uneven Enforcement: While PepsiCo, Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) , and Reliance Consumer Products are barred from manufacturing new batches with the prized label, rival Red Bull secured a court reprieve allowing continued sales.

While PepsiCo, , and Reliance Consumer Products are barred from manufacturing new batches with the prized label, rival Red Bull secured a court reprieve allowing continued sales. Legal Timeline: The Delhi High Court has remanded the matter back for specific recorded reasons, with the next major hearings scheduled for October 30 and November 5, 2026.

Regulatory Crackdown and Supply Chain Disruption

The legal dispute centers on an enforcement action initiated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). In June 2026, the regulator ordered makers of high-caffeine beverages to drop the term “energy drink“, citing growing health concerns regarding high-caffeine and high-sugar content products. In early July 2026, the FSSAI formally issued notices to several brands for misbranding and misleading claims, according to Live Law. Industry representatives subsequently met with the FSSAI’s Chief Executive alongside food safety officials from Gujarat and Maharashtra in late July, securing no immediate relaxations.

On October 6, 2026, the Delhi High Court initially stayed the FSSAI directive to stop using the label, permitting PepsiCo and Monster Beverage to sell existing stock but barring them from manufacturing new products carrying the descriptor, Hindustan Times reported. However, PepsiCo’s legal counsel, Sandeep Sethi, told the court on October 15 that starting over with new packaging was a long, cumbersome process with cans already bought and printed. Sethi added that the restrictions would play havoc with the company’s entire distribution system.

Court Review and Competitor Disparities

The core of PepsiCo’s legal grievance highlights a commercial asymmetry in the marketplace. While PepsiCo, Monster, and Reliance Consumer have been restricted to selling existing inventories, Red Bull won a court reprieve last month allowing it to manufacture and sell its products under the standard, Reuters noted. The Delhi High Court division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma, noted that the initial single-judge order lacked specific reasons for denying PepsiCo manufacturing permissions while granting relief elsewhere, The Times of India reported. The division bench relegated the matter back to the single judge with a directive to record specific reasons within one week.

Photo: The Times of India

Company / Brand Primary Product Regulatory Status PepsiCo Sting, Adrenaline Rush Barred from manufacturing new stock with label; existing stock permitted Monster Beverage High-caffeine beverages Barred from manufacturing new stock with label; existing stock permitted Reliance Consumer Products High-caffeine beverages Barred from manufacturing new stock with label; existing stock permitted Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Secured court reprieve; free to manufacture and sell

Broader Market Growth and Regulatory Precedents

The enforcement action strikes at the heart of one of India’s fastest-growing beverage segments. India’s energy-drink retail sales are expanding at 12.6% annually—outpacing both the United States and China—with the overall market projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, according to Euromonitor data cited by Hindustan Times. This market expansion was built largely around PepsiCo’s launch of Sting in 2017, priced at 20 rupees ($0.21) in plastic bottles that gained widespread popularity among 15- to 19-year-olds and rural consumers.

Photo: Live Law

The regulatory scrutiny in India aligns with a global pushback against high-caffeine beverages. The UK government announced plans to ban high-caffeine energy drink sales to children under 16 starting in April 2027, while Norway prohibited similar sales to minors in January 2026. Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, and Kuwait already enforce bans for buyers under 18, and Mexico’s lower house has voted for a similar under-18 restriction, according to Hindustan Times.

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Legal analysts note that the core dispute questions whether the FSSAI can alter product descriptors via executive enforcement notices rather than formal regulation-making procedures, or if improvement notices under Section 32 of the FSS Act were required first, Live Law reported. As the legal battle unfolds, the FSSAI is slated to appeal on public health grounds, with upcoming hearings scheduled for October 30 and November 5, 2026.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.